Light showers, winds expected in San Diego County this week

A slight chance of showers is expected beginning this week for some parts of San Diego County, with probable gusty winds through the mountains and deserts until at least mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

The inland valley areas could see some mild showers heading into Tuesday, with mostly partly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the mid-70s through the week.

Mountains areas are expected to see gloomy weather until at least Tuesday, accompanied by light evening showers and highs in the lower 60s. Deserts areas should see mostly partly cloudy conditions through the week, with light winds and highs in low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego could also see some gloom through the week, with light winds, light showers and highs in the mid-60s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet and mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego experienced patchy fog before 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions, light winds and a high near 66. Otherwise, there was patchy fog after 10 p.m., with a low around 52.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through Thursday.

"Dry conditions are expected for the Thanksgiving holiday and into next weekend," the NWS said.