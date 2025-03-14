Give Now
County environmental health closes Coronado Beaches, citing Tijuana River runoff

By City News Service
Published March 14, 2025 at 1:42 PM PDT
Children getting ready for a surfing lesson on Coronado's Central Beach, July 12, 2022.
Matt Bowler
/
KPBS
Children getting ready for a surfing lesson on Coronado's Central Beach, July 12, 2022.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Friday closed the Coronado shoreline as a result of runoff from the Tijuana River reaching the city's beaches.

People headed to the beach are advised the water contains sewage and may cause illness.

"Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact," the DEHQ said in a statement.

Existing rain advisories are in effect throughout the county due to continued rain bringing urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness. Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

Other beaches with advisories in place for various reasons include:

— La Jolla Children's Pool;

— San Diego River — Dog Beach;

— San Dieguito River Outlet;

— Tamarack;

— Church's — San Onofre Creek Outlet; and

— San Mateo Creek Outlet.

