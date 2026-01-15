Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Rady Children’s Hospital challenges a vote to unionize by frontline workers

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:33 PM PST
Rady Children's Hospital is seen on Oct. 31, 2023. San Diego, Calif.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Rady Children's Hospital is seen on Oct. 31, 2023. San Diego, Calif.

Rady Children’s Hospital is challenging a vote to unionize by more than 1,500 frontline workers, including environmental services attendants, patient care assistants, patient access representatives, food service workers, medical interpreters, and medical assistants. The workers cited staffing shortages and working conditions they say affect patient care as the reasons behind the vote to unionize on Jan. 6.

Jose Barrios, a medical interpreter at Rady Children’s Hospital, said the delay means ongoing staffing problems will take longer to resolve.

“We experience those burdens of feeling like we're letting families down because we simply have too much on our plates,” Barrios said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

About a quarter of patients rely on interpreters to communicate symptoms, concerns, and medical histories, he said.

“In a heavy day, I've gotten up to about 18 or 19 patient interactions in a single day, and I can tell you that, as somebody who's been working in this industry for 13 years, that is above … far beyond what a human brain can handle in terms of assuring accuracy, adequate interpretation, and just best practices,” Barrios said.

In a statement, Rady Children’s Hospital said concerns about union conduct during the election campaign and in-person voting prompted it to file an objection with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to investigate. NLRB is the federal agency that oversees union elections and reviews disputes before a union can be officially certified.

“I think that this was a tactic to delay the inevitable outcome of our victory,” Barrios said.

Until the labor board rules, the hospital is not required to begin contract negotiations.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Workers want to bargain for better pay, staffing, and health care coverage. Barrios said he is worried about patients whose families don’t speak English fluently.

“There have been people who are barely bilingual, who are not trained in doing medical interpretation, and they are having to interpret medical English to Spanish, which is a safety concern,” Barrios said.

If the National Labor Relations Board overrules the hospital’s objections, the union will be certified and negotiations can begin. If the objections are upheld, the election could be thrown out and would have to be redone.

Tags

Health Health Care
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News