Latest County data show flu cases continue to rise

The latest San Diego county data show flu cases surged by nearly 500 in two weeks. The county recorded 1,927 cases on Jan. 24. By Feb. 7, that number climbed to 2,414.

Health officials said influenza A continues to circulate, but influenza B is becoming more prominent.

“(Influenza B) is thought to be slightly more contagious than our regular influenza strains, especially this subclade K,” said Dr. Anuja Vyas , a Sharp HealthCare pulmonologist.

Some families are already feeling the impact.

Lindsay Mattioli said her 7-year-old son came home from school with a headache and extreme fatigue.

“He definitely was down for a couple days after that, just really tired and not wanting to move off the couch,” she said. She added that about six kids in his class were sick the same week, and her daughter’s school also saw cases.

Vyas said Sharp had been seeing more patients as flu activity increased across the region. She said while this year’s flu vaccine is not as effective as in past seasons, it still plays an important role in reducing illness.

“The vaccines work. It will give you good immunity. The season often lasts till about April. So there’s still time to get it and protect yourself and your family,” Vyas said.

People may be letting their guard down after the holidays, Vyas said, but she warns flu season is still in full swing. She urges people to stay home when sick, wash their hands regularly, and wear a mask if needed to help slow the spread.