Two dead crows test positive for West Nile Virus near Rolando, Skyline

County workers found West Nile virus in two dead crows picked up near the Rolando and Skyline neighborhoods, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions against mosquitoes, which spread the virus.

Mosquito season typically starts in April, but on Monday the county reminded everyone to follow three steps: Prevent, Protect, and Report: Prevent mosquito breeding at home, protect yourself from bites, and report mosquitoes and dead birds to the Vector Control Program.

"One of the best ways to stop mosquitoes is to remove standing water around your home so they can't breed in it," a county statement said.

A dead crow found in North Park in March was the first positive case for West Nile virus. No human cases have been reported this year.

The virus is primarily a bird disease, but it can be transmitted to humans when certain types of mosquitoes feed on an infected bird and then bite people.

West Nile virus remains a potentially deadly threat. In 2015, 44 San Diego County residents tested positive for West Nile virus and six died.

Most people who get West Nile virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms such as headaches, fever, nausea, feeling tired, skin rash or swollen glands. In rare cases, it can make people very sick or even cause death.

Warmer weather allows mosquito season to start earlier and the pests' activity has already been detected by the county. In response, San Diego County's Vector Control is increasing surveillance and treating mosquito breeding sources. This strategy includes monitoring around 1,600 potential mosquito breeding sites and applying larvicide by air, boat, truck and hand crews.

Residents were urged to dump out standing water or remove items that can hold water, such as plant saucers, rain barrels, buckets, garbage cans, toys, old tires and wheelbarrows. The Vector Control Program is also offering free mosquito fish, which can be placed in stagnant water sites to control mosquito breeding.

Residents were also advised to wear long sleeves and pants, and wear insect repellent while outdoors to protect themselves.

Mosquito activity or mosquito breeding sources can also be reported to the Vector Control Program by calling 858-694-2888 or emailing vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.