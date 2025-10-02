San Diego County Supervisors back plan to co-manage El Capitan Reservoir with city

San Diego County will consider options to co-manage El Capitan Reservoir with the city of San Diego after getting the green light from the Board of Supervisors this week.

On Wednesday, supervisors unanimously voted to spend up to $600,000 annually — as part of a four-year pilot program, beginning in the 2026-27 fiscal year — for the county Department of Parks and Recreation to operate and maintain recreation at the reservoir.

The total amount of $2.4 million will also cover expanding hours and staffing costs, along with possible facility upgrades, according to information on the county agenda.

Based on a proposal from Supervisors Joel Anderson and Monica Montgomery Steppe, the board also approved spending $75,000 from the county's 2025-26 budget to make up for city budget cuts to El Capitan Reservoir.

The county's Department of General Services director will look into writing an agreement with the city and report back to supervisors in 120 days.

Nestled in the Cuyamaca Mountains, the city-owned reservoir is located two miles northwest of the town of Alpine. According to an East County Magazine report, the reservoir "has been managed by a private concessionaire and has faced ongoing challenges, including frequent monthly closures, limited operating hours and inconsistent services."

Last year, Anderson and other county officials worked with the city, Friends of San Diego Lakes and the San Diego Council of Bass Clubs on a solution to a proposed cut to the city of San Diego's Lakes Recreation Program.

Anderson said the county is "excited to continue working with the city to enhance recreation access at the El Capitan Reservoir and come to an agreement that is a win-win for everyone, while protecting the jobs of current staff who do an incredible job maintaining our treasured reservoirs."

Montgomery Steppe, board vice chair, said that over 6,000 residents signed a petition against a closure.

While the county is often recognized for its beaches, inland lakes, parks and recreation centers "are just as important for residents who may not have immediate access to the coast," she said.

"We all agree that it's important for the El Capitan Reservoir and its recreational programming (to) stay open as much as possible," she added. "We just need to figure out how to sustain that in the midst of difficult budget decisions both at the county and the city."

Supervisor Jim Desmond said that while he supported providing recreation opportunities to residents, the proposal also sounded like a bailout for the city. Desmond said he wanted assurances that the county isn't taking any undue risks.

"Once we start doing this, the city's never gonna budget for it again," he warned. "It's kind of a weird marriage and partnership in the meantime."

His colleague Paloma Aguirre said maintaining the reservoir "is something that is very much not just needed but wanted in the community," while board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer suggested the county seek out additional funding for the reservoir.

Getting people out in nature "has to be one of our top priorities," said Lawson-Remer, who added that while she hasn't visited El Capitan, she plans to take her daughter fishing there.

Before voting on Wednesday, supervisors heard from people in favor of an agreement.

Dave Roti, a member of the Coastal Conservation Association, urged the board to vote yes. "The more we engage with our natural environment, the more beneficial it is to our general well-being," he said.

David Blackstone said he grew up hunting animals and fishing in the county, and described El Capitan Reservoir as unique.

"The city has fallen short in the management of these reservoirs over the years," he added. "I know it's a tremendous task, hard for anybody."

Tom Lowery of Friends of the San Diego Lakes said he was encouraged the board was considering a deal to help the reservoir.

"El Capitan is an absolute treasure," he said. "And it means so much to many that aren't here today."

The county has its own budget challenges, "but we must find a path forward," Lowery added.

Representing San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Dionne Akers said the city was confident it and the county could develop an agreement "that (would) best serve the needs of our many constituencies that use the reservoir," without jeopardizing city personnel and staff.

Akers added that those city workers often serve dual roles: managing recreation and carrying out required water-quality protection.

The El Capitan agreement wouldn't be the first between the city and county, as both teamed in 1970 to operate the Lake Morena reservoir in Campo.

In 1991, the governments changed the agreement that allows the city to own Lake Morena, which the county Department of Parks and Recreation operates and maintains.