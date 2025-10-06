Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

Banned Books Week kicks off in San Diego with Public Library reading events

By City News Service
Published October 6, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT
MOM LIBRARY BOOK.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
Rachelle Caco her two sons Drake, 7, and Ronin, 2, pick out books to read together at the Bonita-Sunnyside Library in Bonita, June 21, 2022.

The San Diego Public Library will again mark Banned Books Week with several events intended to fight against censorship of literature.

The national event is in its 43rd year, and the theme is "Censorship Is So 1984. Read for Your Rights." The week culminates on Oct. 11, Let Freedom Read Day.

According to the American Library Association, 2024 saw 821 attempts to censor library materials and services, with 2,452 unique titles challenged. While these numbers are lower than 2023, they continue to exceed those prior to 2020. This year, ALA has named award-winning actor and civil rights activist George Takei as honorary chair of Banned Books Week.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Intellectual freedom and the free flow of information and ideas are the cornerstones of an informed and engaged public," said Public Library Director Misty Jones. "Censorship efforts — including attempts to restrict access to library materials — run counter to the mission of the San Diego Public Library."

Featured events include Pride Storytime featuring Lil Miss Hot Mess at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Denny Sanford Children's Library, 330 Park Blvd., and Banned Book Trivia at Little Italy's Ballast Point Brewing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, 2215 India St.

During the week, the library will also host storytimes featuring banned books, a Freedom to Read author event, banned books bingo and screenings of films based on books that have been challenged, a statement from the SDPL read. For more information on Banned Books Week and SDPL programs, visit www.sandiego.gov/bannedbooksweek.

In partnership with San Diego Library Foundation, SDPL is also a participating library in the Books Unbanned program, which allows anyone ages 12 to 26 living in the United States free access to SDPL's online collection of banned or restricted eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Living

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News