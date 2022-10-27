San Diego weekend arts events for Halloween and Día de los Muertos

AXIS Day of the Dead celebration

Theater, Dance, Music, Visual arts

AXIS is The Old Globe's free performing arts series, part of their arts engagement wing, and they host community events like Word Up! throughout the year, as well as several big AXIS functions like their Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration. This year, it's hosted by Alejandra Enciso-Dardashti and features performances from Colectivo Abracadabra, San Diego Guild of Puppetry, Danza Danza Azteca Kuauhkoatl, Felix Drums, Jassiel Santillán, Maya Sofía and more. The newest CoLAB play, "Al Sonar las Doce," by Gerardo Flores Tonella will also be presented.

Details: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.Outdoor Copley Plaza at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Free.

'Haunted House': An Experimental Art Show

Visual art, Music

Sixteen regional artists are taking over Bread and Salt's Brick Room with an immersive set of installations that are arranged in an artsy version of a Halloween maze or haunted house. Art, sculpture, sound and light installations will bring all matters of spooky, campy, weird and festively grotesque, from artists including Brian and Ryan, Margaret Noble, Wendell Kling, Max Daily and more.

Bonus: also on view at Bread and Salt is another one-day-only special exhibition. Andrew Alcasid will take over the main gallery for a book release and exhibit for "BMT," a set of 138 watercolor paintings. Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Details: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.



Parks After Dark: Halloween Carnival

Music, Theater, Arts and crafts, Puppetry

The Parks After Dark series from the San Diego Parks Foundation culminates in a Halloween carnival Friday evening at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. San Diego Guild of Puppetry will be on hand for mask making, stilt walking, drum workshops and a giant puppet parade.

Details: 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Dr., Encanto. Free.

Spreckels Organ Society's Halloween Concert and Silent Movie: 'The Phantom of the Opera'

Music, Film

Organist Mark Herman will play live accompaniment for the 1925 "The Phantom of the Opera" silent movie, which famously portrayed the mysterious stranger in Box 5 with grotesque makeup.

Universal Pictures A still from the 1925 silent movie, "The Phantom of the Opera."

Before the movie, at 6 p.m., soprano Victoria Robertson and tenor Bernardo Bermúdez will sing some tunes from the Broadway iteration of Phantom. The film screens at 6:30 p.m.

Details: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free.

'Murder Ballad'

Theater, Music

Patio Playhouse presents a production of Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash's play "Murder Ballad," which has romance, mystery and (of course) a murder. The performances are accompanied by a live band, and it runs just through Nov. 6.

Details: This weekend's performances are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Patio Playhouse Community Theater, 116 S. Kalmia St., Escondido. $22.

'Noche Familiar' at Rady Shell

Music, Arts and crafts

This family-friendly event at The Shell features Mariachi Villa Musica, along with a community ofrenda and crafts. It's free, with no reservation needed.

Details: 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown.

Courtesy of Fiesta de Reyes Old Town's Fiesta de Reyes is shown in an undated promotional still.

Regional Día de los Muertos events and ofrendas

Old Town: This is the big, traditional Día de los Muertos event in town, running daily from mid-October through Nov. 2. Crafts, dance, music and various altars. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day through Nov. 2. Old Town State Historic Park, 4002 Wallace St. Free.

Encinitas: In-person and livestreamed, with an altar. Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. City of Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Free.

City Heights: Theater, dance, ballet folklorico, puppetry, drumming and altars. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 3795 Fairmount Ave. Free.

Chula Vista: Folklorico, mariachi, funk music, costume contests and a community altar. 3-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Downtown Chula Vista, 353 Third Ave. Free.

Oceanside: The Hill Street Country Club's altar will be open to leave offerings from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and then on view through Nov. 5. The Hill Street Country Club, 530 S. Coast Hwy. Free.