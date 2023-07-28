San Diego County to close several parks in August due to expected high temperatures

Planning for expected high temperatures, San Diego County will close five parks in August, it was announced Friday.

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed Aug. 1 through 31. In addition, Agua Caliente and Vallecito County Parks near Anza Borrego are closed all summer; they reopen Labor Day weekend.

According to the county, the closures also provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff an opportunity to conduct maintenance including trail restoration. This work is done in the early morning or evening while it is cooler.

The county has more than 100 other parks and preserves. In case of extreme weather, there are also virtual hikes to explore, at www.countynewscenter.com/tag/virtual-hike/.

Additionally, for those who want to head out on trails regardless of the heat, the county offered some safety tips: