San Diego Wave celebrate playground resurfacing project

City leaders joined the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club today to celebrate the team's donation of nearly $50,000 to resurface a playground in Logan Heights.

The event, held Thursday morning at Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Park and Recreation Center, was in part to thank the Wave for contributing to the community.

"Thanks to the Wave's generous donation, families in Barrio Logan and Logan Heights will have a bright and welcoming playground to enjoy for years to come," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This is a great example of how public-private partnerships make a difference in our communities, and I welcome others to join the city in finding creative ways to support the neighborhoods we all call home."

Wave FC contributed to the playground resurfacing project to "ensure that kids in the area have a safe, modern place to play and enjoy the outdoors," according to a city statement.

"It is a priority for us at Wave FC to show up and lean in to help our community," said Shannon Mac Millan, the Wave's chief impact officer. "Being outside and active is vital to kids' health and well-being. We hope this playground resurface helps encourage the kids to be outside playing for many years to come."

At the Thursday morning event, students from the adjacent Logan Memorial Educational Complex visited the site to enjoy the new playground and were treated to giveaways from the Wave.