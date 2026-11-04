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Elected officials, union members and grassroots groups celebrate Tuesday’s election results

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:47 PM PST
Various groups that held a celebratory rally are shown in front of the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Various groups that held a celebratory rally are shown in front of the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.

“And last night what you saw was people showing up to protect their rights, not just the right to vote, but the right to live,” said Chris Wilson of the Domestic Workers Union on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Wilson of the United Domestic Workers union is shown outside the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Chris Wilson of the United Domestic Workers union is shown outside the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.

Wilson was one of several speakers at a rally put together by the community organization, Alliance San Diego.

Speaker after speaker talked about what happened on Tuesday; what they see as a triumph of organizing, a win for community involvement.

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“I want to acknowledge this was a collective effort, made possible by the people that understand the importance of showing up in our communities, and not just showing up on election day, but on every day,” said Flower Alvarez-Lopez with the organizing group Universidad Popular.

Flower Alvarez-Lopez of Universidad Popular is shown outside the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Flower Alvarez-Lopez of Universidad Popular is shown outside the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.

Though there was a lot of early voting here and across the country, a lot of people also showed up on Election Day. Long lines were the order of the day.

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera said that was a happy albeit challenging situation for him. He brought along his very young son to experience the voting process. They tried one location. Elo-Rivera said it had a very long line, so they went to another one.

“What I found at the next polling location was an even longer line. And, while that wasn’t ideal for dealing with a hungry toddler, it did make me very happy to see because that meant that our community was showing up and using their voice and their power to make a change,” said Elo-Rivera to laughter from the crowd.

San Diego District 9 councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera is shown outside the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
San Diego District 9 councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera is shown outside the County Administration Building on November 4, 2026.

An important part of civil protest through U.S. history has been music. The group “Sing For Change” sang several protest songs, including one with the lyrics, ‘the people will rise and the tyrants will fall. You cannot erase us.”

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Following the monumental results of Tuesday’s midterms, change is very much in the air.

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Local KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideKPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideSan DiegoCalifornia
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
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