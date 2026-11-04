Top 10 weekend arts picks in San Diego: Wilting roses, Sinéad O'Connor-inspired dance and 'Macbeth'

Lynne Schuette A painting by Lynn Schuette is part of "One Dozen Roses."

🎨 Visual art

Lynn Schuette: 'One Dozen Roses'

In 2014, artist Lynn Schuette began painting her exquisitely detailed rose paintings from her own photography. The pieces show roses beyond their freshest, photogenic versions — aging and dying, but still undeniably beautiful as rendered on the canvas. Schuette's project began as an homage to the 1960s student strikes and antiwar movement, and evolved after the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo journalists in Paris. A dozen pieces will remain in the project: as Schuette sells one, she will paint a different one to keep the count at 12. While the exhibition will be on view through Dec. 4, viewings after this weekend's opening reception are by appointment only, arranged via phone call (858-336-6678).

Reception: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 | SIP Art Space, 215 S. Pacific St., Ste. 104, San Marcos | Free | MORE INFO

'A House in Motion': San Diego Artist Incubator

The San Diego Artist Incubator project, an initiative by the City of San Diego, supports a cohort of artists in developing and exhibiting work. The cohort includes expressionist painter Cathy Carey, figurative and installation artist Alexandra Carter, sound and installation artist Joe Cantrell, movement artist Miguel Galvan and theater, hip-hop, poetry and performance artist Miki Vale. The group will take over the unique Dear Tomorrow art space in Oceanside for an exhibition and performance event.

5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 | Dear Tomorrow, 216 S. Tremont St., Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

Matthew Murphy / Broadway San Diego Actors from the North American tour company of "The Outsiders" perform a rain-soaked fight scene in an undated photo.

'The Outsiders'

If you missed the La Jolla Playhouse premiere production of "The Outsiders" musical a few years ago, it's finally touring as a Broadway production and heading back to San Diego. Based on the book by S.E. Hinton and film by Francis Ford Coppola, the musical was penned by Adam Rapp, Justin Levine and the band Jamestown Revival. It's directed by Danya Taymor, who also directed its premiere here from day one.

Nov. 3-8 | San Diego Civic Theatre | $57.75+ | MORE INFO

'Macbeth'

The Old Globe's "Globe For All" community program brings theater productions on the road around the county and Tijuana, with free performances in libraries, schools and community centers. The 2026 Globe for All project is Shakespeare's "Macbeth," directed by Marcela Lorca and performed by professional actors, complete with costumes, props and portable sets. The program runs through Nov. 21. This weekend's performances include a 6 p.m. Thursday show at CECUT, Tijuana; a 6 p.m. Friday show at SDSU, and performances at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Oceanside Public Library on Saturday.

Nov. 5-7; performances continue through Nov. 21 | Various locations in Tijuana, SDSU and Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

Flim Flam Revue: 'Debuts'

The Flim Flam Revue folk, acoustic and bluegrass showcase returns to Whistle Stop Bar in South Park this Saturday afternoon for a special presentation of new works by 10 local musicians, supported by the Flim Flam band. Hosted by Sutton James, performers include Timothy Joseph, Simon Mandel, Gayle Skidmore, Alex Bergan, Camille Sallave, Anna Zinova, longtime Flim Flam host Grampadrew, Matt Fowler, Marlo J. Smith (of Please Ask for Paul) and That Fellow Carl.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 | Whistle Stop Bar, 2236 Fern St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

📚 Books

'Along the Way': Official Book Release and Artist Talk with Louis De Guzman

Chicago-based Filipino-American artist and designer Louis De Guzman will celebrate his new art book, "Along the Way," and discuss it with local designer and leader Dante Rowley. De Guzman's work is a blend of abstract and geometric designs with cartoon- and pop culture-inspired elements, often informed by his family's immigrant experience. In addition to the book, custom merch and apparel will also be available for sale.

12-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 | Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Clair McAllister Author Jim Ruland is shown in an undated photo.

Jim Ruland with Grace Krilanovich, Adrian Van Young, Tammy Greenwood and Molly McCloy

Local author Jim Ruland will celebrate a new novel, "Mightier Than the Sword," alongside some other great authors from near and far. Grace Krilanovich is the author of the incredible, unsettling and surreal "The Orange Eats Creeps" and has a new novel, "Acid Green Velvet." Both books are published by Two Dollar Radio, one of my favorite small presses. Adrian Van Young, Tammy Greenwood and Molly McCloy will also read from their new work.

7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free |MORE INFO

Peel Lit Reading and Issue 3 Release

Indie literary reading series and journal Peel Lit will celebrate its third issue as well as Burn All Books' new space at Woo Studios. Authors reading at the event are Robbie Maakestad, Fatima Abby Tall, Mary Boo Anderson and Mac Crane. Peel Lit issues are gorgeous, handmade and stitch-bound publications, jam-packed with talented writing and poetry. Free wine will be available, and BAB's bookstore will be open for additional shopping.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 | Burn All Books, 2212 Main St., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

🍿 Film

The San Diego Asian Film Festival

A few highlights this weekend: The opening night film is filmmaker Phuong Mai Nguyen's " In Waves ," a gorgeous, animated feature adaptation of AJ Dungo's graphic novel about young love, surfing, art and grief. The screening begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the San Diego Natural History Museum. Receptions take place both before and after the screening.

Sunday's spotlight selection is " Via Negativa ," by director Hannah Peterson, starring Young Mazino. Mazino plays a young priest on a soul-searching road trip… with a coyote? The film is based on the novel by Daniel Hornsby. A pre-screening reception starts at 4:15 p.m., and the film begins at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at UltraStar Cinemas Mission Valley.

Nov. 5-14 | Multiple locations | Free-$40 | MORE INFO

💃 Dance

The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor

I first experienced the work of Sonya Tayeh when she choreographed the powerful " Is It Thursday Yet? ," an evening-length dance performance featuring dancer Jenn Freeman. Tayeh's latest work chronicles the life, music, faith, activism and legacy of Sinéad O’Connor through dance, theater, music and narration from O'Connor's memoir. The performance also celebrates and honors aging in a realm that doesn't often do so: the 10 women dancers in the program have a collective 500 years of experience.

7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 7 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $59.45-$74.80 | MORE INFO

📖 Bonus: Monday and Tuesday

Cliff Grassmick Stephen Graham Jones is author of "The Buffalo Hunter Hunter," the adult selection for the 2026 One Book, One San Diego program.

One Book, One San Diego author events with Stephen Graham Jones

Two free upcoming events presented by KPBS and the One Book, One San Diego partners will feature in-person conversations with Stephen Graham Jones, author of the 2026 adult selection, “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter.” This historical horror novel is a gripping read, and once you’ve finished it, you’ll want to talk all about it. Who better to discuss it with than the author himself? Enjoy a moderated discussion with Jones, followed by an audience Q&A and book signing.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 , at the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 , at The Grand Ritz Theater, 391 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, | Free