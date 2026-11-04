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Arts & Culture

SAM: Storytelling Across Media symposium returns to Comic-Con Museum

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:33 PM PST
SAM: Storytelling Across Media returns to Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park this Saturday. October. 2, 2024
Beth Accomando
SAM: Storytelling Across Media returns to Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park Saturday.

This Saturday, Comic-Con presents SAM: Storytelling Across Media. It's a one-day symposium at the Comic-Con Museum for anyone interested in the art of storytelling.

Panels will explore the craft of telling stories across various media, including comics, books, costumes, sound, gaming and movies.

I’ll be hosting a panel Saturday at 11 a.m. called Storytelling in Film: Making a Green Movie from Recycled Film.

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Panelist Mike Davis explained that "all of the footage in it has been previously produced. And that footage is re-edited with a new storyline and new dialog, creating a brand new movie out of these old pre-produced materials."

Davis is a filmmaker who wants to prove that you don’t need a big budget when you can take advantage of free material out there just waiting to be repurposed — like old government footage.

"It's like your patriotic duty to take these government films and do something subversive with them," Davis added.

Davis will discuss making "Dead, White and Blue" and provide a sneak peek at his latest green movie, "Hot Heat Hawaii." Davis will share how you can start creating your own cinematic epic this weekend.

Admission to SAM is included with a Comic-Con Museum ticket. Seating is limited and first-come, first-served.

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Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
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