Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Infantry Marines at Camp Pendleton learn to fly — and crash — tactical drones

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:23 PM PST
A Marine in camoflage watches a quadrocopter drone fly away from the ridge of a wide, green valley.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Marine Sgt. Jason Hamm launches a Neros Archer drone at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Camp Pendleton Marines are part of a new infantry initiative to get low-cost drones into the hands of ground troops.

Marines from the Quantico, Va.-based Marine Corps Attack Drone Team were at the base last week, teaching troops from the 1st Marine Division to fly the Neros Archer drone.

The Archer is a small quadcopter capable of carrying explosive payloads to its targets. These are one-way flights — the payload and drone explode just before impact.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"It's kind of strange, but it's also cool at the same time," said Lance Cpl Nicholas Miller, a newly-qualified drone pilot.

Miller is an anti-tank missile gunner with 3rd Company, 7th Marines. His inclusion in the program makes sense — the drones could prove to be especially effective against enemy armor.

Lance Cpl. Nicholas Miller, from 3rd Company, 7th Marines, prepares to fly the Neros Archer drone during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Lance Cpl. Nicholas Miller, from 3rd Company, 7th Marines, prepares to fly the Neros Archer drone during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

He said, although it looks like a game, there's no "easy mode."

"It does feel like a video game," he said. "(But) it's hard to start off. You have to be, like, very gentle, and the controls are very finicky. There's like no assistance at all."

It takes three Marines to operate the Archer.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The pilot wears goggles that offer a first-person view from the drone's camera. A team leader — who is also the navigator — watches another video feed and helps the pilot find their target.

A third Marine operates an antenna, keeping track of the drone in flight to ensure a steady stream of video.

One Marine pilots while another navigates by watching real-time video feed from a Neros Archer drone during training at Camp Pendleton Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
One Marine pilots while another navigates by watching real-time video feed from a Neros Archer drone during training at Camp Pendleton Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

The Marine Corps Attack Drone Team launched just a year ago. According to the Corps, the decision to introduce the drones came after observing the success such aircraft had in the war in Ukraine.

Lt. Col. James Nilan is the director of 1st Marine Division Schools.

"What we can see from this is a very, very cost-effective way for Marines to use a system that's incredibly lethal," Nilan said, "and to have effects that typically ... we saw in technology that was much more advanced or much more expensive."

Neros Archer drones have already been deployed as part of the military mission in the Caribbean, the Department of Defense said.

Last year, the Marines agreed to buy 8,000 drones from Neros for $17 million — that's $2,125 per unit.

The Corps is looking for even more drones — in December, it began looking for contractors who can supply thousands of drones for less than $4,000 each.

Tags

Military Military Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News