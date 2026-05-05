From ICE detention to center stage: The Texas mariachi brothers opening for Kacey Musgraves

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Outside of the iconic Gruene Hall, often called Texas' oldest continuously operating dance hall, men and women wearing cowboy hats and boots start lining up.

They are there early to see country superstar Kacey Musgraves debut her latest album "Middle of Nowhere."

But heads turn when the Mariachi brothers Antonio, Caleb, and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar walk past — wearing their charro suits, with embroidered white and blue florals, and their big, red bow ties.

Brenda Bazán for NPR Joshua and Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar tune their instruments at Gruene Hall ahead of their opening act for Kacey Musgraves' concert in New Braunfels, Texas on May 4, 2026.

The brothers, ages ranging from 12 to 18, have been playing mariachi music together for years. And this week they, along with their dad Luis Gámez Martínez, opened for Musgrave's three sold-out shows in New Braunfels, Texas.

"It was incredible," 18-year-old Antonio told NPR after the first show. "I loved it. I felt all the emotions at the same time."

The boys are living a dream, shared by five generations of their musical family. But their journey here was anything but smooth.

Earlier this year they, along with their parents, were detained by federal immigration authorities after attending a required check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, a nightmare they said lasted 13 days.

Caught in Trump's immigration crackdown

The family came to the U.S. from Mexico in 2023 through a Biden-era program called CBP One, that allowed migrants to stay in the U.S. legally while their asylum claims were considered.

"I've never committed a crime, I haven't gotten in trouble at school," Antonio, the eldest son, said in Spanish.

Yet in late February, Antonio was shackled and transported to a detention center in Texas. Because he is 18, he was separated from his family. His brothers and parents were sent to a different ICE detention facility.

Brenda Bazán for NPR Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar at Gruene Hall ahead of performing with his brothers and father as the opening act for Kacey Musgraves' concert in New Braunfels, Texas.

Emma Cuéllar, their mother, said seeing how Antonio was taken away to a different detention center was devastating.

"As a family we've never been apart from each other," she said. "The day before the detention I had three sons, and the next day I'm missing one."

Antonio said he felt the government was punishing the parents for the sacrifices they made to come to the U.S. to give their children a better life.

"Our family's crime was to love each other," he said.

After bipartisan outcry from Texas politicians, the family was released. They are now waiting for a new immigration court date.

Kacey Musgraves saw the news and had her team reach out to the family.

Opening for a superstar

Joshua, the 12-year-old, said stepping on stage on Sunday for the first time opening for Musgraves was beyond nerve-wracking.

"I almost ran out of breath," he said, laughing. "I thought I was going to fall."

But he and his brothers beat the nerves and carried on with their opening act.

They sang famous cover songs like La Bamba, and Cielito Lindo. The concertgoers sang along, or danced.

Brenda Bazán for NPR Caleb and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar performing at Gruene Hall as the opening act for Kacey Musgraves' concert along with their father, Luis Antonio Gámez, in New Braunfels, Texas on May 4, 2026.

Brenda Bazán for NPR Kacey Musgraves records the crowd during the performance of The Mariachi Brothers and their father Luis Antonio Gámez, at her sold-out concert at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.

The brothers even got to perform two songs each night with Musgraves herself.

During Monday's concert, Musgraves introduced them during her performance.

"Tonight, you are witnessing five generations of heritage carried forth by three young musicians who are honoring the past, while creating something entirely of their own," Musgraves told the crowd. "From San Luis Potosí, Mexico, all the way to this historic stage at Gruene Hall, their journey is just getting started."

The brothers said this opportunity is changing their lives. Now people stop them on the streets of New Braunfels for photos.

Brenda Bazán for NPR Antonio , Caleb, and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar with their father Luis Antonio Gámez, pose for photos with members of Mariachi Las Coronelas at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas on May 4, 2026.

After facing the threat of deportation and fearing for their future, they are now excited about what lies ahead. Antonio wants to teach mariachi. Caleb wants to be a nurse while continuing to play music. And Joshua wants to finish sixth grade, and join the renowned high school group Mariachi Oro in McAllen, Texas, where they live.

15-year-old Caleb said the brothers are grateful for the opportunity.

"My takeaway from this experience is being loved by more than 800 people," Caleb said.

A positive reminder of how much support the family has as they continue to fight for a chance to stay in the U.S.

Copyright 2026 NPR