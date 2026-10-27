Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Trump's tariffs are costing this Michigan couple. They still hope they'll pay off

By Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi Ziad Buchh Simone Popperl
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:48 AM PDT
A truck crosses into the United States on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, on September 6.
Jeff Kowalsky
/
AFP via Getty Images
A truck crosses into the United States on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, on September 6.

Updated October 30, 2026 at 10:56 AM PDT

In Michigan, where livelihoods depend on trade across the Canadian border, President Trump's tariffs are hitting households harder than anywhere else in the country.

Both Senate candidates, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, are promising to push back against President Trump's tariff policies. But as Morning Edition host Michel Martin found while reporting in Detroit, some Michigan residents paying the price say the tariffs might be worth it.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Eventually.

On Detroit's west side, Jonathan Summerville runs Great Day Decks out of an old mechanic shop, where steel foundation supports called helical piers are stacked on racks and piled on the floor.

Summerville buys the piers from a Canadian manufacturer in Quebec. Previously made with Canadian steel, the piers now come with a choice under Trump's 50% tariff on Canadian steel: his supplier now offers American steel shipped to Canada, manufactured into piers and sold back to American dealers with a 10% tariff.

"All things being equal, I would like to support local, whether that's in Detroit, whether that's in Michigan, U.S.," Summerville said. "You want your money to stay as close as possible to improve the lives of those that are closest to you."

But that preference comes at a cost. Summerville absorbs some of the tariffs, cutting into his profits. His wife, Alex, who previously worked in manufacturing and automotive supply, says her clients face similar challenges finding suppliers.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Still, it's difficult to separate the effects of tariffs from other rising costs. Even the Summervilles, who pay the tariffs themselves, say high diesel and grocery prices are more immediate concerns. Jonathan says it costs more than $160 to fill up his truck.

He suspects the tariffs are also slowing his business's growth. Higher prices, he believes, may mean fewer customers are accepting his bids.

Despite the financial strain, he isn't convinced the tariffs should disappear. He hopes the tariffs will eventually strengthen American manufacturing, even if the benefits aren't yet clear.

That wait-and-see outlook extends to politics. Summerville sees enthusiasm for El-Sayed among Democrats and frustration among Republicans over their choices. He believes elections can bring change, but doesn't expect this particular race to transform much overnight.

The couple's concerns stretch well beyond trade policy. They worry about artificial intelligence, climate change, the widening wealth gap and wars around the world — and what those forces might mean for their 2-year-old son, Wes.

Alex doesn't expect an election to resolve all of those worries. What she hopes for her son is something simpler.

"I just want him to find contentment and be able to eat and sleep in a comfortable bed and be fulfilled in some creative pursuits," she said.

Listen to the full reporting by clicking the blue button above.

📲Follow the midterms & more in the NPR App.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

National KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideNPR Top Stories
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
Ziad Buchh
Ziad Buchh is a producer for NPR's Morning Edition and Up First. In addition to producing and directing the broadcast, he has also contributed to the show's sports, tech and video game coverage. He's produced and reported from all over the country, including a Trump rally, and from the temporary home of Ukrainian refugees.
Simone Popperl
Simone Popperl is an editor for NPR's Morning Edition and Up First. She joined the network in March 2019, and since then has pitched and edited stories on everything from the legacy of burn pits in Iraq, to never-ending "infrastructure week," to California towns grappling with climate change, to American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin's ascendance to the top of her sport. She led Noel King's reporting on the early days of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Steve Inskeep's reporting from swing states in the lead up to the 2020 Presidential Election, and Leila Fadel's field reporting from Kentucky on the end of Roe v. Wade.
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News