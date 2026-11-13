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Manchester United names USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino as its manager

By Russell Lewis
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:32 AM PST
Mauricio Pochettino took over as coach of the U.S. men's national team in 2024 and led the USMNT to a Round of 16 finish in the 2026 World Cup. Last August, Pochettino signed an extension to lead the team through the 2030 World Cup. He's departing to coach Manchester United.
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Mauricio Pochettino took over as coach of the U.S. men's national team in 2024 and led the USMNT to a Round of 16 finish in the 2026 World Cup. Last August, Pochettino signed an extension to lead the team through the 2030 World Cup. He's departing to coach Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino, who took over an ailing U.S. men's national soccer team in 2024 and led the squad to a Round of 16 finish in the 2026 World Cup, is departing to take over as coach of famed Manchester United.

Pochettino was the highest-profile manager the U.S. had ever hired. His aggressive attacking style of play won praise from his players and fans alike. At the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT finished first in its group and won its first knockout-round game since 2002. Pochettino's three wins were the most at any World Cup by a USMNT coach.

As a player, he represented Argentina in the 2002 World Cup and played in soccer leagues in Spain and France. As a coach, he managed some of Europe's most recognizable clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Last August, he signed an extension to lead the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup, giving him a full four-year cycle to build the team into a true contender.

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Pochettino will lead the U.S. for two more games — against Haiti in the coming days — before departing for Manchester United.

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Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
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