Marni von Wilpert announces candidacy For state Senate in District 40

San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert Monday announced her campaign for the California state Senate in District 40, currently represented by Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-Santee.

Von Wilpert, a Democrat, said her campaign will focus on fighting crime, wildfire prevention and reducing the cost of living.

"Many local families are really struggling, and California state government needs to do more," she said. "I'm running because San Diego County needs Sacramento to deliver big results here at home.

"While Washington is stuck in partisan battles, our communities simply can't afford to wait for the safer, more affordable California we deserve. We need to put people over politics and start getting results — now."

A former civil prosecutor, von Wilpert grew up in the 40th Senate District, graduated from Scripps Ranch High and now represents the San Diego portion of the district on the city council. She was elected to her position on the council — District 5, representing Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Ranch and Torrey Highlands — in 2020.

She is the first Democrat elected from District 5 in decades, following Republican turned independent Mark Kersey, conservative firebrand Carl DeMaio, then-Republican Brian Maienschein and Republican Barbara Warden.

Von Wilpert said her crackdown on ghost guns and taxpayer advocacy should serve her well for the people of the 40th.

"In the State Senate, I'll focus on what matters most: protecting working people from rising costs, protecting families from wildfires and crime, and protecting taxpayer dollars," she said. "When Washington attacks our funding or tries to hurt our communities, I'll fight back for every family here."

The 40th State Senate District — following a redistricting of the once-solidly Democratic district in 2022 — includes much of North and East San Diego County, including northern San Diego, the cities of Escondido, Poway, San Marcos and Santee and numerous unincorporated communities.

Jones has held the seat since 2022. Democrats hold a slight registration advantage in the district.

"We've won tough races before and taken on tough fights at City Hall — by focusing on neighbors and results, and putting people over politics," von Wilpert said. "I'm all in again, and I know we can win big in this campaign and start getting San Diego County the big results from state government we really need right now."

Von Wilper has endorsements from Reps. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, and Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, along with Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, Toni Atkins, former state senator/senate pro tem, four of her colleagues on the city council and San Diego Democrats for Equality, among others.