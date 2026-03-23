Levin promotes ‘Energy Bills Relief Act’ in Encinitas

Rep. Mike Levin, D-CA 49, went to the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation in Encinitas Monday to promote his Energy Bills Relief Act .

It’s aimed at tackling energy prices which have been rising faster than inflation since 2022.

Levin co-authored the bill, which he said would ensure Americans have access to renewable energy. He said that’s now the most reliable and low-cost source of power available.

“The price of wind and solar is not subject to the whims of foreign conflicts or volatile global commodity markets — certainly nothing like we are seeing right now with the Strait of Hormuz and the war in Iran,” Levin said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Rep. Mike Levin, D-CA 49, speaks at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation in Encinitas, March 23, 2026.

He said the war in Iran has led to rising costs for oil and gas, which affects the cost of electricity.

“This war did not create our energy affordability problem, it's making an existing crisis dramatically worse,” Levin said.

One of the top priorities of the new bill is to reinstate tax credits that were cut in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act — including for electric vehicles and home energy improvements.

Supporters of that act said it prioritizes America-first energy.

“This administration is throwing every bureaucratic obstacle it can find at wind and solar, while rolling out the red carpet for fossil fuels. Our legislation stops that,” Levin said. “We set strict standards to keep clean energy projects moving and reverse the billions in canceled clean energy investments.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS Solar panels cover the top of a compost area at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation in Encinitas, March 23, 2026.

Levin said the new bill would also reward utilities for making their systems more efficient, crack down on price gouging and provide financial assistance to families to make sure their power stays on.

And facilities like data centers would have to pay for their own costs.

“Specifically a bill called the Shield Act is included in our package here to make sure data centers are paying for their own electricity instead of off-loading those costs onto you,” Levin said.

Climate Action Campaign's Serena Pelka spoke at the event. She said many San Diego families are behind on their energy bills and are “forced to choose between putting food on the table, going to the doctor or keeping the lights on.”

While his bill has 120 Democratic cosponsors, Levin said it's very unlikely to pass soon in the Republican-controlled House.