Get ready for California’s 2026 primary. Your questions about voting, answered

What if I need help with voting?

What if I need voter information in a language other than English?

The secretary of state’s office has voter instructions in the following languages: Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. Your county elections office may offer additional languages.

When will I receive my voter guide?

The statewide voter information guide will be available online by April and will be mailed to voters later that month.

What am I voting on?

The June primary election is the first opportunity for Californians to choose which candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November. Unlike some other states, California’s primaries are nonpartisan, so the top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the November election, regardless of political party.

The ballot is packed with state and federal races, most notably the race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited and cannot run for reelection. In addition to the governor’s race, voters will be asked to choose candidates for Congress, the state Legislature and a slate of statewide offices including insurance commissioner and treasurer.

Can I leave work to vote?

Yes. California requires time off for voting if employees don’t have enough time outside work hours. You can take as much time as you need, but employers are only required to pay for a maximum of two hours.

Employers may require advance notice. The time off must be at the beginning or the end of your shift. Employers are required to post a notice about this 10 days before a statewide election.

How can I track my ballot?

Register for California’s BallotTrax tool, where you can check your ballot status and opt in to receive email or text notifications.

Is my ballot safe?

Yes, voting by mail or dropping your ballot in an approved drop box is a safe and efficient way to vote. Fraudulent voting is uncommon and incredibly difficult given California’s strict voter verification procedures. Mail-in ballots will only be sent to voters whose address and identity have been verified by county election officials. Their vote will only be counted once those officials verify that the voter’s signature on the envelope matches the one on file.

You can find more information about California’s election and voting process on the secretary of state’s website. The office takes any allegations of election fraud seriously. Anyone can submit a complaint using this form.