Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for California lieutenant governor: ‘A job about nothing’

KPBS | By Nadia Lathan
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:25 AM PDT
Go to

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.

The four major leading candidates for the office in the upcoming June primary are emphasizing the sway they’d like to have on higher education, such as freezing tuition or cutting back on remedial coursework.

Previous lieutenant governors have used the office as a stepping stone to the state’s top job, including Gov. Gavin Newsom who held the position for eight years before his election in 2018.

What does a lieutenant governor do?

The lieutenant governor is next in line to the governor in case of an absence or vacancy, but much of the job is ceremonial. They stand in when the governor leaves California, serve as president of the state Senate with the ability to break a tie vote and sit on California’s higher education boards. The office has a budget of nearly $3 million.

Source: CalMatters

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Big picture

Eleni Kounalakis, who currently holds the position, is next in line if the governor is absent or vacates the office, such as when they’re out-of-state, undergoing surgery or if they die. Kounalakis, who terms out this year, is also president of the state Senate and can cast a rare tie-breaking vote if called upon. Most of her influence lies within higher education, where she sits on all three of the state’s higher education boards.

Because of this, the four major leading candidates for the office in the upcoming June primary are emphasizing the sway they’d like to have on higher education, such as freezing tuition or cutting back on remedial coursework.

Previous lieutenant governors have used the office as a stepping stone to the state’s top job, including Gov. Gavin Newsom who held the position for eight years before his election in 2018.

But it’s still mostly unknown to voters and suffers a poor reputation.

“I called the lieutenant governor sort of the Seinfeld of state government, because nobody knows who it is, and then they think it’s a job about nothing,” Gloria Romero, a Republican candidate, told CalMatters.

The major Democratic candidates include Josh Fryday, who leads volunteer programs in the Newsom administration, state Treasurer Fiona Ma who terms out this year, and former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

Here is what each candidate, in alphabetical order, said about how they’d approach the gig.

The candidates

Josh Fryday

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Governor's cabinet member

    Fryday heads Gov. Gavin Newsom’s volunteer office, a role he’s held since 2019. He previously served as mayor of the Bay Area suburb Novato and, before that, was the COO of NextGen America, a climate advocacy organization founded by billionaire and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer. A former Naval officer, Fryday is endorsed by the powerful California Teachers Association.

Janelle Kellman

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Environmental attorney

    Kellman is an attorney and former Sausalito city councilmember. She worked in local government for 10 years before founding a climate nonprofit dedicated to studying sea-level rise. In Sausalito, she served as planning commissioner for four years before taking a seat on the city council in 2020. Kellman grew up in North Pennsylvania and earned her law degree from Stanford.

Fiona Ma

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: State treasurer
Ma is a longtime state official, having served in top elected roles at various executive agencies. Since 2019, she has been state treasurer, the state’s top asset manager and financier, where she oversees the world’s fourth-largest economy. She previously was on the Board of Equalization from 2014 to 2018 and was a San Francisco supervisor. A former assemblymember, Ma served four terms in the state Legislature and was second-in-line in Assembly leadership during her final term.

Gloria Romero
Gloria Romero

Gloria Romero

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Former state senator
Romero, a former longtime Democratic lawmaker who served nearly 12 years in the state Legislature, became a registered Republican in 2024 after years of expressing discontent with the Democratic Party. She differs with Democrats on school choice, COVID-19 policies and gender identity. From 2005 to 2008, Romero was Senate majority leader, the first woman to serve in that role. Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, a political ally, asked her to be “on the ticket” with him.

Michael Tubbs
Michael Tubbs

Michael Tubbs

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background:
Tubbs leads a nonprofit dedicated to ending poverty in California. In 2016, he drew national media attention when he became the youngest and first Black mayor of Stockton at age 26 with a compelling life story: He was raised by a single mother in a poor neighborhood before receiving a scholarship to Stanford. As mayor, he piloted a universal basic income program. Tubbs served one term before he was ousted by a lesser-known Republican. He was appointed as a special economic adviser to the governor in 2021 to address the inequitable impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

More candidates

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsRegional Governments

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News