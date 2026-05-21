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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for Poway City Council District 2

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:40 AM PDT
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What does a councilmember do?

The City Council is the policy-making body of Poway. They take action on city ordinances, resolutions, contracts. The council also appoints the City Manager and City Attorney.

Source: City of Poway

How much does a councilmember get paid?

Poway City Councilmembers are paid $21,750.84 a year. They also get $4,320 a year for mileage and $720 a year for cell phone costs.

Source: City of Poway

Meet the candidates

Vanessa Springett

  • Party: No party prefernce
  • Professional background: Mortgage broker and member of the Poway Chamber of Commerce
  • Top three priorities:
    • Smart growth and development
    • Transparency in governance
    • Public safety

Anita Edmondson

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Communication consultant, small business owner and former Poway councilmember
  • Top three priorities:
    • Local control and land use
    • Public safety
    • Transparency in governance

The issues

  • Vanessa Springett’s platform is centered on responsible development and smart growth. She wants to preserve Poway’s “City in the Country” identity and to give residents a say in development projects, especially in the early stages. Springett also wants to hold developers to their promises to the community. She is a firm supporter of the 35-foot limit for new buildings and larger setbacks to prevent what she calls “high-density canyon” effects on major corridors. Springett also wants to increase the “in-lieu” fees to ensure that developers actually build affordable housing
  • Anita Edmondson also wants to preserve Poway’s rural roots but her platform emphasizes local control. She is a vocal opponent of the state-mandated housing laws and density bonus rules. She says they take power away from residents and city councils. Edmondson believes growth should not outpace the city’s infrastructure, such as traffic flow and water systems.

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth County
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
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