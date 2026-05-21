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Arts & Culture

Did you have a quinceañera? Share your story

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer,  Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:42 AM PDT
Throne used in quinceañeras in Just Java, an event space in Chula Vista that specializes in quinceañeras, April 30, 2026.
Riley Arthur
/
KPBS
Throne used in quinceañeras in Just Java, an event space in Chula Vista that specializes in quinceañeras, April 30, 2026.

Planning a quinceañera (also known as fiesta de quince años) can be a special time for a family. They decide which traditions to incorporate: a misa or mass, a court of honor, a waltz, among others. Other considerations include where the festivities will take place — at home, or a salón de fiestas or venue — and whether to hire a DJ, live band, or mariachi.

Each of these decisions reflects the family and daughter’s personal taste; sometimes it's modest, sometimes lavish, sometimes shaped by family and community expectations — but contained within a budget.

All of these elements come at a price and here in the San Diego region, those costs don’t come cheap.

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In Chula Vista, one venue told KPBS a rental can start at almost $5,000 and be double that, depending on number of guests and date.

For parents, the celebration can represent an opportunity to honor their daughter and celebrate a meaningful rite of passage from childhood to adulthood, and for many, it's worth the expense. Others are choosing to skip them altogether.

KPBS wants to know: did you have a quinceañera? What did it cost? If you didn’t have one, was cost a deciding factor? Did you do an alternative celebration like a trip to Disneyland instead?

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Arts & Culture South BayLatinxFamily
Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
See stories by Marielena Castellanos
Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur

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