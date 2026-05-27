San Diego County begins public feedback sessions on $9.15B budget proposal

San Diego County is asking for public feedback on its $9.15 billion recommended budget.

The county’s spending plan focuses on shoring up the safety net that was cut in 2025 under H.R. 1, President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“This budget prepares the region for the impacts of H.R. 1 — federal legislation that changes eligibility and for many support services so families can stabilize and stay connected to opportunity,” the budget’s executive summary said.

$3.6 billion, or 39% of the budget, would go to public services. This includes $2.2 billion for the county’s Health and Human Services agency, with $852 million earmarked for programs such as MediCal, CalFresh and CalWorks. $23 million of that is aimed at helping families navigate new benefit eligibility requirements.

And $1.4 billion would go to Behavioral Health Services, which handles mental health and alcohol and drug abuse programs.

“Through BHSA, BH CONNECT, and other initiatives, the County is expanding Medi-Cal benefits, improving crisis response, building the behavioral health workforce and increasing housing opportunities for people with serious mental illness and/or substance use conditions,” the executive summary said.

The budget also proposes $3 billion for public safety, with $1.43 billion for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The public safety budget also includes spending that will address the impacts of Proposition 36, which was passed in 2024. It created stricter penalties for repeat theft and drug offenses, which means the criminal justice system in the county is expecting increased caseloads.

As a result, the sheriff’s office is adding 23 employees to support increased jail bookings; the Public Defender is adding 18 employees to ensure legal representation; and the Probation office is adding 15 employees to expand pretrial and felony supervision.

San Diego County A screenshot of the Fiscal Year ‘26-27 Recommended County Budget operational plan, May 27, 2026.

The recommended budget is the first step in a weeks-long process to gather community feedback, starting with a virtual meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, May 28, from 5-7 p.m., there will be a community open house at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa. On June 1 at 5 p.m., the county will hold public hearings on the recommended budget at the County Administration Center downtown.

Residents can also comment online until June 11, before the revised recommended budget is made public on June 12. Final deliberations at the County Administration Center are set for June 25 at 9 a.m.

You can learn more about how to get involved in the budget process here.