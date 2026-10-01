Measure B: San Diego County Health & Safety Act

How it would work

If approved, proponents estimate the sales tax would raise about $400 million each year. According to the proposal, the funds would go toward the following:



60% for healthcare, childcare, food security and other services for families;

22.5% for unspecified fixes to the Tijuana River sewage crisis;

17.5% for public safety, wildfire prevention and emergency response.

Spending would be restricted to the categories specified in the measure and an annual audit would be conducted to report expenditures.

Exemptions: Certain aircraft purchases, property sold for use outside of the county under some conditions and certain pre-existing leases, among others. Current state and local taxes would also be excluded from Measure B tax calculations.

Cost: The sales tax is estimated to generate anywhere between $400 million and $450 million per year. Proponents of the measure say up to 1.5% would go to administrative and oversight work. The tax has no end date.

