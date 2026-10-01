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Measure Y: Santee sales tax increase

By Emmy Burrus / Gloria Penner Fellow,  Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Contributors: Karina Montes Pate / Digital News Student Assistant
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:53 AM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 9:53 AM PDT

The big picture

The Santee City Council voted to place a 1% general sales tax on the November Ballot. According to the city of Santee, funding is needed for infrastructure improvements and repairs. Residents have called on the city to fix streets and potholes, upgrade fire states, repair underground storm drain infrastructure and maintain public facilities.

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What a 'Yes' means

The measure would bring the total local tax rate up to 8.75% with 2% going directly back to the city. The current rate is 7.75% and Santee receives the typical 1%. The general tax measure needs a simple majority vote to pass. It would apply to all taxable items, which excludes groceries, prescription medicine and diapers.

What a 'No' means

A no vote would keep the current rate. Since Santee was incorporated in 1980, the city has never taken on a local sales tax.

Ballot language

The ballot language to be presented to the voters is as follows:

“To provide funding for City of Santee services and infrastructure, such as fixing streets and potholes; keeping streets, sidewalks, parks and public facilities safe, clean, and well-maintained; repairing/ replacing aging infrastructure and stormdrains; local traffic management; fire protection, paramedic, crime prevention, and 911 emergency response, shall City of Santee’s measure establishing a one cent sales tax be adopted, providing approximately $14,000,000 annually for city services for 10 years, with independent audits, citizens’ committee oversight, and all funds locally controlled?”

Who supports and opposes it?

Supporters

  • N/A

Opponents

  • Reform California

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Emmy Burrus
Emmy Burrus is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. In this role she honors the legacy of political correspondent, Gloria Penner, as a member of the Public Matters team. Emmy’s reporting covers topics related to civic engagement and local politics.
See stories by Emmy Burrus
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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