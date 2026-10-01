Measure Y: Santee sales tax increase

Ballot language

The ballot language to be presented to the voters is as follows:

“To provide funding for City of Santee services and infrastructure, such as fixing streets and potholes; keeping streets, sidewalks, parks and public facilities safe, clean, and well-maintained; repairing/ replacing aging infrastructure and stormdrains; local traffic management; fire protection, paramedic, crime prevention, and 911 emergency response, shall City of Santee’s measure establishing a one cent sales tax be adopted, providing approximately $14,000,000 annually for city services for 10 years, with independent audits, citizens’ committee oversight, and all funds locally controlled?”