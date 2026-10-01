Measure Y: Santee sales tax increase

The big picture
The Santee City Council voted to place a 1% general sales tax on the November Ballot. According to the city of Santee, funding is needed for infrastructure improvements and repairs. Residents have called on the city to fix streets and potholes, upgrade fire states, repair underground storm drain infrastructure and maintain public facilities.
What a 'Yes' means
The measure would bring the total local tax rate up to 8.75% with 2% going directly back to the city. The current rate is 7.75% and Santee receives the typical 1%. The general tax measure needs a simple majority vote to pass. It would apply to all taxable items, which excludes groceries, prescription medicine and diapers.
What a 'No' means
A no vote would keep the current rate. Since Santee was incorporated in 1980, the city has never taken on a local sales tax.
Ballot language
The ballot language to be presented to the voters is as follows:
“To provide funding for City of Santee services and infrastructure, such as fixing streets and potholes; keeping streets, sidewalks, parks and public facilities safe, clean, and well-maintained; repairing/ replacing aging infrastructure and stormdrains; local traffic management; fire protection, paramedic, crime prevention, and 911 emergency response, shall City of Santee’s measure establishing a one cent sales tax be adopted, providing approximately $14,000,000 annually for city services for 10 years, with independent audits, citizens’ committee oversight, and all funds locally controlled?”
Who supports and opposes it?
Supporters
- N/A
Opponents
- Reform California