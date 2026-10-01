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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Measure P: Ramona Municipal Water District ordinance amendment

By Emmy Burrus / Gloria Penner Fellow,  Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Contributors: Karina Montes Pate / Digital News Student Assistant
Published October 1, 2026 at 10:04 AM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 10:04 AM PDT

The big picture

Voters will decide whether to update a local law that limits the amount of money the Ramona Municipal Water District can spend or borrow for new projects without first getting voter approval. It needs a simple majority vote to pass in November.

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What a 'Yes' means

The measure would increase the limit for new projects, exempt grants and donations from being included in the expenditure limit, and establish annual adjustments starting in 2028 so the limit reflects the current San Diego Area Consumer Price Index.

What a 'No' means

The limit would not increase. According to the measure, the expenditure limit has not kept up with the rising costs of construction.

Ballot language

“Shall the voters of the Ramona Municipal Water District adopt a measure amending Proposition ‘NN’ by (1) exempting grant funding and donations from the calculation of authorized expenditure limit; (2) increasing the expenditure limit for new projects from $1,000,000 to $10,000,000 where no debt is incurred; and (3) establishing annual adjustments to the expenditure limit based on the San Diego Area Consumer Price Index beginning January 1, 2028?”

Who supports and opposes it?

Supporters

  • Reform California
  • The Republican Party of San Diego County

Opponents

  • N/A

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Emmy Burrus
Emmy Burrus is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. In this role she honors the legacy of political correspondent, Gloria Penner, as a member of the Public Matters team. Emmy’s reporting covers topics related to civic engagement and local politics.
See stories by Emmy Burrus
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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