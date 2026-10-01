Measure P: Ramona Municipal Water District ordinance amendment

The big picture
Voters will decide whether to update a local law that limits the amount of money the Ramona Municipal Water District can spend or borrow for new projects without first getting voter approval. It needs a simple majority vote to pass in November.
What a 'Yes' means
The measure would increase the limit for new projects, exempt grants and donations from being included in the expenditure limit, and establish annual adjustments starting in 2028 so the limit reflects the current San Diego Area Consumer Price Index.
What a 'No' means
The limit would not increase. According to the measure, the expenditure limit has not kept up with the rising costs of construction.
Ballot language
“Shall the voters of the Ramona Municipal Water District adopt a measure amending Proposition ‘NN’ by (1) exempting grant funding and donations from the calculation of authorized expenditure limit; (2) increasing the expenditure limit for new projects from $1,000,000 to $10,000,000 where no debt is incurred; and (3) establishing annual adjustments to the expenditure limit based on the San Diego Area Consumer Price Index beginning January 1, 2028?”
Who supports and opposes it?
Supporters
- Reform California
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
Opponents
- N/A