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Politics

Election expert confident about voting today, more concerned about what happens next

By Steve Inskeep Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:42 AM PST
Voters cast their ballots in the midterm elections Tuesday morning at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP via Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots in the midterm elections Tuesday morning at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Updated November 3, 2026 at 7:43 AM PST

As Americans cast ballots in Tuesday's midterm elections, an election security expert says he's more concerned about what happens after polls close than about disruptions during voting.

David Becker, a former Justice Department voting rights lawyer and founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, told Morning Edition that nearly 60 million Americans have already voted with hardly any problems.

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His comments come as voting rights and immigrant advocacy groups prepare for the possibility of federal agents near polling places, despite assurances from the Trump administration that it has no plans to deploy them. In Arizona, one organization has trained more than 100 community members to monitor potential irregularities outside voting sites.

Becker pointed to a federal law, 18 U.S.C. 592, that restricts certain deployments of armed personnel near polling places. Violations can carry penalties of up to five years in prison and disqualification from federal office. He said courts would intervene if immigration agents or troops were unlawfully deployed.

But he cautioned against overreaction in the news media and speculation online. Images of officers near polling places, stripped of context, could spread unnecessary alarm and discourage voters from casting their ballots.

Election officials have prepared for more routine disruptions, including traffic jams and bad weather. Most voters are unlikely to face long waits, according to Becker.

His main concern is the aftermath.

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"I think we expect to hear statements from losing candidates and losing parties that the election was rigged when we know, of course, that our elections are secure and verified," Becker said.

During his conversation with NPR's Steve Inskeep, Becker discussed what voters might encounter on Election Day and why he's more concerned about what comes next.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideNPR Top Stories
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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