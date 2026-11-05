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Politics

Sen. Gillibrand says Democrats must end Iran war, hold Trump accountable. But how?

By A Martínez Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:45 AM PST
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., attends a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on April 30, 2026.
Graeme Sloan
/
Getty Images
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., attends a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on April 30, 2026.

Updated November 5, 2026 at 6:20 AM PST

Democrats have won back Congress. Now comes the harder question: How much can they actually change with President Trump still in the White House?

"I dare him to veto that," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York told Morning Edition, challenging Trump to reject bipartisan legislation restoring Medicaid coverage.

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Gillibrand said Democrats would focus on lowering costs, restoring health care access and ending the war in Iran.

Democrats also face pressure to hold the Trump administration accountable, with new investigative powers and the possibility of a third impeachment.

Asked about impeachment, Gillibrand did not commit to pursuing it.

"We can do both," she said, proposing a ban on stock trading by members of Congress and senior administration officials.

Like other Democrats, Gillibrand cited the war in Iran as a factor in the party's election victories, saying Trump had broken his promise to avoid prolonged wars as the conflict drove up costs.

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"We have to end this war in Iran," she said.

Trump acknowledged Wednesday that the war had contributed to Republicans' election losses. But the conflict continues, with Iranian officials warning against renewed U.S. attacks. How Democrats intend to bring the war to an end remains unclear.

In her interview with NPR's A Martínez, Gillibrand also discussed Democrats' gains in Republican states, Trump's ballroom and cuts to food assistance and medical research.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the blue button above. 

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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