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Politics

Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as Trump's chief of staff

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:13 AM PST
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R) waves while walking to board Air Force One with White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez (L) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R) waves while walking to board Air Force One with White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez (L) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles is being replaced by Stephen Miller, President Trump said Friday. 

The change comes after Republicans were swept out of power during this week's midterm elections. 

Miller currently serves as deputy chief of staff in the White House. Trump announced the change on social media today, saying that Miller will take over on Monday.

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Wiles worked with the Trump 2020 campaign in Florida and has served as chief of staff in this White House from day one. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and but it was announced she was cancer free this fall.

Miller has been a fixture in Trump's circles since 2016 and is considered an architect of some of his core policies, including immigration.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.

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