Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

FEMA opens two Disaster Recovery Centers Friday for flood victims

By City News Service
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:07 PM PST
The exterior of the Mountain View Community Center, where a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has been established, is seen in this photo taken March 1, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
The exterior of the Mountain View Community Center, where a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has been established, is seen in this photo taken March 1, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

Go to storm resources ⬇

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers opened Friday to help flood victims from the Jan. 22 storms.

FEMA worked with the state, the county and city of San Diego to set up the recovery centers at the Spring Valley County Library and the city's Mountain View Community Center.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center locations:

  • Spring Valley County Library, 836 Kempton St., Spring Valley; and
  • Mountain View Community Center, 641 South Boundary St., San Diego.

"This Disaster Recovery Center will provide San Diegans impacted by Jan. 22's storm, direct, in-person support to help them apply for federal disaster assistance," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "I would encourage everyone affected by the natural disaster to visit the center and learn about the many resources available to help them quickly get back on their feet."

Last week, a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration was announced for the storm in January that caused flooding and property damage in neighborhoods of San Diego. This declaration allows residents and businesses to apply for individual assistance for losses from storm-related flooding.

The centers will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Residents impacted by the storms can register with FEMA for federal assistance and disaster loans.

According to the county, the centers will also offer information from the U.S. Small Business Administration, state agencies and the county of San Diego.

Flood victims can apply for federal assistance through April 19. More than 2,500 people so far have registered for applications to receive federal disaster assistance.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Residents can also go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The county also offers additional resources at AlertSanDiego.org/Recovery.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a Business Recovery Center in National City, 880 National City Blvd., and the hours will be 8:30 to 5 p.m. daily.

Tags

Public Safety Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News