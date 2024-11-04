Give Now
Public Safety

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

By City News Service
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM PST
Beachgoers walk along the sand next to the IB Pier in Imperial Beach on September 3, 2024.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Beachgoers walk along the sand next to the IB Pier in Imperial Beach on September 3, 2024.

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children's Pool;

— Coronado, Avenida Lunar;

— Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower - Coronado;

— Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;

— Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
