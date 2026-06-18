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Public Safety

Fallbrook wildfire progress halted, evacuations lifted

By KPBS Staff
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:14 PM PDT
A smoke trail from a wildfire in Fallbrook is shown in this photo on June 18, 2026.
San Diego County Fire Department
A smoke trail from a wildfire in Fallbrook is shown in this photo on June 18, 2026.

Firefighters have halted the spread of a roughly five-acre brush fire caused by a vehicle fire in the area near Interstate 15 and East Mission Road in Fallbrook, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, dubbed the Mission 2 Fire, was reported around 2:00 p.m., Thursday where firefighters worked to stop forward progression around 2:45 p.m. The conflagration did not damage nearby structure and no injuries were reported.

The North County Fire Protection District has since lifted evacuation orders for nearby residents in Zones SDC-0109, according to the San Diego County Sheriff.

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