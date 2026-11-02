San Diego County lifts burn permit suspension starting today

The burn permit suspension in San Diego County is being lifted effective at 8 a.m. Monday.

San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham formally canceled the suspension, advising residents and property owners who hold current, valid agricultural and residential burn permits that they may resume burning on permissible burn days. Permissible burning hours will run 8 a.m. to sunset, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials said while permits are required for all agricultural and residential burning, agricultural burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to ignition, and inspections may also be required for residential burns. Individuals can verify local inspection requirements by contacting their neighborhood Cal Fire station.

Officials urged caution during debris or agricultural burns, stressing that participants must follow all safety guidelines and maintain absolute control over the fire at all times. Authorities noted that individuals can face civil and/or criminal liability if a fire spreads to another property.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning and record their intention to burn by contacting their local Cal Fire station, Cal Fire stated.

Fire officials emphasized that safe residential pile burning of forest residue is a vital tool for reducing fire hazards. During this same window of opportunity, state, federal, and local land management and fire agencies will conduct prescribed burns to improve forest health and resiliency on both private and public lands, according to Cal Fire.