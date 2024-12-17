San Diego airport officials advise travelers to expect busy holiday travel season

Expect a busy holiday travel season starting this week and running through the new year, according to San Diego International Airport officials.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which owns and operates SAN, expects to see up to 1.3 million people arriving and departing between Thursday and Jan. 5, it was announced Monday.

The busiest days are anticipated to be Friday through Monday before Christmas Day and Thursday through Sunday following the holiday. Additionally, the Thursday through Sunday period following New Year's Eve could see as many as 80,000 people daily traveling through the airport.

The estimates are roughly 4% to 5% more than last year at the same time and a 6% to 7% increase over pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, according to the airport authority.

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, expect delays on westbound and eastbound North Harbor Drive due to the possibility of slow construction vehicles.

The busiest times curbside will likely be 4 to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:



arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times;

make parking reservations online;

take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pickup is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pickup/drop off at 12:30 a.m., and

have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services.

During the holiday season, San Diego International will have seasonal entertainment such as carolers, musical performances and photos with Santa Claus.