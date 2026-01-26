Give Now
San Diego County open for Valentine's Day weddings

By City News Service
Published January 26, 2026 at 2:34 PM PST
Waterfront park
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
The County Administration building is seen on Sept. 20 2024 in San Diego, Calif.

The San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk's (ARCC) Office announced that the downtown office will be open for civil wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day, which lands on a Saturday.

It's the first time the ARCC's office will be open on a weekend for marriage licenses and wedding ceremonies. The office is located at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

"Our team loves being part of your love story," Assessor-Recorder- County Clerk Jordan Marks said in a statement. "When most government offices close their doors on Saturdays, I am making sure to open ours so love can win on Valentine's Day 2026."

Marks serves as San Diego County commissioner of civil marriages.

Couples can book Valentine's Day appointments online or call 619-237-0502. Walk-in appointments also will be available.

Marriage vows can be exchanged at an outdoor arbor at Waterfront Park with the County Administration Center as a backdrop, or indoors in one of several ceremony rooms, according to Marks.

Cost for a marriage license is $129, while the cost for an ARCC staff member to perform the ceremony in English or Spanish is an additional $107.

On average, the ARCC office provides almost 25,000 marriage licenses and performs more than 11,000 weddings annually. Valentine's Day is typically one of the most sought-after days at the ARCC office for couples to get married, Marks said.

"Whether you're getting married or renewing your vows, our team can't wait to celebrate your Valentine's Day love story," Marks said.

