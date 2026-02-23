Dry, warmer weather coming to San Diego

Dry and warmer weather will continue throughout this week in San Diego County with temperatures above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will dominate the weather over San Diego, and daytime temperatures will steadily rise this week. Friday will likely be the warmest day with highs reaching the low to mid-80s in the inland valleys and the low 90s in the lower deserts, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to be as much as 16 degrees above seasonal averages in the valleys and up to 17 degrees above seasonal averages in the lower deserts.

A weak offshore flow will persist into Tuesday with a marine layer, low clouds, and fog unlikely to return before Wednesday. The return of onshore flow will increase the chances for a return of coastal low clouds and fog Wednesday through the end of the work week.