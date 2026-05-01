SDG&E begins year-round off-peak weekday pricing

Starting Friday, San Diego Gas & Electric customers can take advantage of expanded super off-peak pricing — available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Previously limited to March and April, these lower-priced hours are now available throughout the year, and reflect when electricity is more available on the grid. According to the utility company, with more clean energy available during daytime hours, electricity costs are lower.

"This change gives customers more control," said SDG&E Chief Customer Officer Dana Golan. "Expanding super off-peak hours year-round gives people more options to save in ways that work for their households."

The pricing is available on SDG&E residential and commercial "Time-of- Use" pricing plans, which offer the lowest electricity prices of the day and are intended to encourage customers to shift energy use when possible.

Overnight super off-peak hours remain available on weekdays from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., and on weekends and holidays from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SDG&E customers who are not on a pricing plan with super off-peak hours can explore their options by visiting sdge.com/residential/pricing-plans to review the current plan, compare available pricing plans, and see personalized recommendations based on their actual energy use.