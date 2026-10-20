Ballot Breakdown: San Diego City Council District 4 Candidate Forum

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. We're breaking down your ballot , this time with the candidates running for City Council District four. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. So today marks two weeks until Election Day. And so far , so this hour actually were tackling some of the biggest races on your ballot by sitting down with the candidates vying for your vote. We're kicking it off with two city council races starting with district four , which encompasses southern San Diego , southeastern San Diego. Some of the neighborhoods in district four include Encanto , Paradise Hills , Emerald Hills , Choice View , Mountain View , and many others. The race is between two Democrats. I'm joined now by the two candidates. Henry Foster is the incumbent in this race. He was elected to City Council in 2024 after Monica Montgomery step stepped down to become a county supervisor. Henry , welcome to you.

S2: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: Glad to have you here. Also with us is Martha Abraham. She is a neonatal neonatal nurse and local community activist. Martha , welcome to you too.

S3: Thank you. Jane.

S1: So , okay. District four has seen decades of change , but some of the same concerns about community investment , city services and economic opportunity really continue to come up in this district. So what do you think is the biggest obstacle to district four really reaching its full , full potential?

S3: Martha I think it's really economic opportunities. The root of a lot of our issues stems from economic disinvestment. And so it's really important for me to connect with businesses , to bring them into our district that are there , that we're going to provide community benefit agreements with , so that the people in our community have jobs , that we can create workforce partnerships and actually provide the resources that our community has been long waiting for.

S1: And , Henry , you know , you've worked in city government for a long time. You were a staffer. Now , as a city council member , how do you see it? What are the biggest obstacles?

S2: Well , I think there's several obstacles. I don't think there's one obstacle , as you look at the disinvestment that's taken place over decades. So I think housing , infrastructure and economic development are at the top of that list. And so we just have a lot of work to do. And , um , a lot of folks that we need to hold accountable.

S1: Starting with who?

S2: The mayor's office. We're in a strong mayor form of government. Uh , the main job of the council is to produce the budget , and the mayor is there to implement and deploy the services. And so I think , um , we need to tighten up the ship , I will say , and for me , based on the years of disinvestment and the problems that we continue to have , I think it is worth having the conversation on our strong mayor form of government and potentially going back to a city manager type of government.

S1: Um , Mark , I'll , I'll , I want to know what you think about that too. Sure.

S3: Sure. Um , so I think that we can't just blame the mayor. The city council is at fault here , too. Um , 69% of San Diegans have said that this city council is going in the wrong direction. This city council has also approved many measures that have increased the cost of living for San Diegans all across our city. And so , um , they're both at fault. And I think that it's time for San Diego to have leaders that are going to put people at the forefront of the decisions that are being made and ensure that we are putting people first , and that we're making decisions that are in their best interest.

S1: Um , something I hear from both of you is , you know , the economic disinvestment in in the area. That's long been an issue. And you add to that this citywide housing affordability crisis. And , you know , there's there's no question that there needs to be solutions. So I'd like to know what kind of housing you think is needed in D4 and what kind of housing is needed elsewhere in the city. Martha , I'll start with you on that one. Sure.

S3: Sure. So I think it's important that we look at our community plans and ensure that when we're talking about density and building housing , that we're following those plans and also bringing the community into the discussion of where we want to see density. We have a lot of areas even identified in our community plan that allow for density , especially in our corridors and around our trolley trolley stations. And so those are ways that we can address housing , the housing crisis and really create ways for people to have homes. Pathways to homeownership. Middle housing is something that we can also include in our corridors to increase density and provide a homeowner a pathway to homeownership. Henry.

S1: Henry. What do you think?

S2: Well , I think first and foremost , we need to make sure that the city is in compliance with the settlement for the Baker case , which was really to address the concentration of poverty. And that was intended to make sure that the city is making affordable housing not only concentrated in districts such as 489 , but making sure that we are taking that affordable housing to the northern part of the district or high and highest resource areas. So one , I think we need to make sure we're doing that. Number two , I also think we need to have a balanced approach , and that balanced approach needs to include for sale housing. I think we need to meet all the needs of our residents , especially as we talk about affordable. We also need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to actually impact the cost of housing. And so I think we need to do more with land banking. I think we also need to do more with looking at how we are impacting the direct cost of housing , meaning I think we need to do more work with the state to look at our procurement power and look at starting to get into the building materials and supplies.

S1: As you pointed to , I kind of think with this , with the Baker case , there is this tension between creating opportunities for homeownership , preserving affordable housing , and ensuring D4 isn't disproportionately responsible for accommodating the city's needs on this. So how do you balance those priorities , Henry?

S2: Well , I think we just have to comply with that settlement. And I think we need to make a concerted effort to ensure that that affordable housing is going into other areas. But also we need to make sure that we are also not just dealing in deed restricted affordable housing we need. We need to take steps to increase natural , affordable housing. So we need to bring more units online. I will say that what you are seeing in district four. I think you can go back to the 2015 Community Plan update , where that update that was approved by the residents actually changed the the makeup of the district. It started to really focus on multifamily housing versus single family zoned type of housing. So I think there's lessons learned all throughout this , but I think the city needs to do more than just identifying potential space for housing and actually step into directly impacting warehousing is being built and how we are playing in the cost of that housing.

S1: Martha , what are your thoughts on that? How do you balance those priorities of creating opportunities for homeownership while preserving affordable housing? Sure.

S3: Sure. I think it's interesting that he talks about what needs to be done , and can't mention what he has done in the last eight years , and in regards to the concentration of poverty. Um , I have watched city council meetings where he has approved low income housing in low resource areas. The state already is saying that we need to affirmatively further fair housing , which we need to be creating affordable housing in areas of high opportunity , because we know in studies have shown that children that grow up in high areas of opportunity suffer from less chronic health conditions , they live longer and they actually are higher income earners. And so for district four , it's important that we not only address the affordability crisis , but we actually provide pathways to homeownership. And that's through middle housing creating density where the density is allowed and making sure that our infrastructure also matches the density that we are trying to build , and not just dumping housing in neighborhoods that can't sustain the infrastructure.

S1: And how would you manage to do that?

S3: Well , we've already had the areas that are identified. And so it would be identifying these lots , you know , having community meetings about them and then working with developers that want to come into our community and build the housing that the community wants to see.

S1: Would you like to respond to that , Henry?

S2: Well , I think first thing first , as we talk about ones record , I have a strong track record in regards to first time homebuyer program programs. Also , what was part of the Baker settlement was a $500,000 allocation to first time homebuyer programs. So I've been involved in that. We are making progress into those opportunities. I have even taken additional steps to make sure we are engaging our black realtors , to make sure that we are affording opportunities to people of color as we are bringing new units online.

S1: Okay , I want to move on to that issue of infrastructure that you all have touched on because in January 2024 , strong floods devastated much of the district and that exposed a lot of issues with the stormwater infrastructure , mainly the fact that the drains were neglected and filled with debris , and a lot of people were left wondering how long that problem had really been allowed to persist. So , Martha , what does the city owe communities dealing with this kind of neglect and risk? Yeah.

S3: Yeah. So the city had already identified that the stormwater infrastructure in district four was failing in 2019 , long before 2024. And so it's important that we have a leader that is going to hold the city accountable and making sure that they're actually providing equity and evaluating how we're spending our infrastructure dollars. I'm actually really excited to with the potential of working with our new CEO because she has addressed she has talked about pushing equity forward. And so the other piece to , you know , these flood victims still have not had their cases resolved. They're still in litigation. But we see the LA fires , the fires , they've already settled their cases. And to make it worse , the city of San Diego has countersued these flood victims under his watch. And so and he has said nothing about it. So those are things that are absolutely unacceptable and should not be happening to our vulnerable communities.

S1: And , Henry , what are your thoughts on how the city has handled that situation.

S2: In regards to the current conditions? I am proud to say that we brought in over $190 million to address the deficiencies of our stormwater system in , in by way of low interest federal loans. So we are working towards addressing the capacity issues in our current standards and bringing them up to the appropriate requirements. Um , also , I am proud to say that as we have worked through the floods , I am one of the council members that was out in the community during the floods , um , helping with response , making sure that our community members needs were addressed. Um , and also , I want to make sure that we're clear that if you look at what's recently taking place , as we talk about providing opportunities for our impacted residents to rebuild , my office was instrumental in working with the state in bringing $42 million to the region , especially in specifically for rebuilding homeowners properties and getting them back into a safe environment.

S1: What do you what's your specific thought on on the city counter suing flood victims?

S2: I think it's unfortunate. I think it's a bad approach. But when you go through , um , the properties that are impacted , the city based on the , um , I'm going to say old standards , you have to understand a lot of our community was built in the 50s and 60s and requirements were different. And so we have several areas throughout our district where homeowners are actually responsible for certain stormwater provisions and in doing certain maintenance. So it's written in their CC and ours. And unfortunately it's something that is a real issue. But we are trying to counter that to make sure that we are providing the appropriate flood insurance opportunities. We have a discounted program that we are diligently working to get folks signed up. And also , again , the $42 million , there's opportunity for families to actually lift their homes out of the floodplain. So we have all those provisions in place now. It's up to us to communicate those , to work with the families , to meet them where they're at and to get them engaged and to let them know the opportunities and to continue to move forward with rebuilding.

S1: Previously , the drains were neglected. Um , how are you making sure that the city is ready for El Nino coming. Uh. Coming up.

S2: Um , well , I have , um , aligned my staff , uh , to better monitor our our Channels and creeks. I actually have an individual that goes out almost daily to do a to monitor the condition of the creeks , to see if there's debris , to see how vegetation is doing. And so we are constantly out , almost on a daily basis , monitoring our creeks , also monitoring all of our stormwater inlets where we had what I call critical flood areas. And so we're doing our best to look upstream , downstream and taking care of those needs. And again , I think that's why it's so important that through this last budget cycle , at the request of our fire chief , Chief Logan , I was able to work with my colleagues to bring an additional $2 million to the table , specifically to address our El Nino concerns and to have funding available to help our OES department out.

S1: Martha , do you feel the city is prepared? And if not , what are they missing?

S3: Well , I've I've seen many storm channels in our district and I do see the vegetation is still still there and hasn't been cleared. There's been some work done , but I think there's more work that needs to be done. I recently watched the city council meeting where the flood victims were there , saying that they weren't part of the process of the emergency plan , and they felt excluded in that process. So as a nurse , it's important for me to sit down and listen to constituents because they are closest to the problem and really creating solutions and taking that back to the city and working with the leaders to make sure that these issues are addressed and that moving forward , that the people are heard , that are closest to the problem.

S1: Henry , is the vegetation still there are people being included in on the emergency plans? Absolutely.

S2: Absolutely. We actually have a town hall meeting at the Jackie Robinson YMCA on October 26th , where we will have.

S1: Is this the first?

S2: Uh , no , it's not the first. Um , we will have , um , the Department of OHS there. Um , we will also have the County of San Diego there. So we are making those contacts. And the one thing that I am very , very adamant is that we do need to make sure that we are communicating with the public.

S1: Um , another risk to the community is environmental pollution. Um , high levels of cancer causing chemicals were found in the area of Market Creek Plaza years ago , stemming from a nearby aerospace facility. What's being done to clean that pollution up and take care of the people who live there? Henry?

S2: Well , we just had a town hall not too long ago , but our senator , Kyla Weber Pearson , brought in the agency that's responsible for the oversight and the monitoring and actually working with the land owners and the previous , uh , entities , the business entities , uh , to get the the space cleaned up. So we are in an environmental remediation process. Uh , they have identified the plan moving forward , and I'm confident that things will be addressed appropriately to meet these standards that are being required by the state.

S1: Who's responsible for the delay?

S2: They're what delay?

S1: The delay in those people who live in that area being informed of the carcinogens?

S2: Well , I think once they once the carcinogens were identified , there was outreach done to the surrounding community. Now we have increased that communication. Again , we have our state agencies involved that are coming down and laying down the framework. And what that remediation , what those remediation steps are. My job now is to make sure that we are complying with all of those steps. And I'm watching very closely in regards to the reporting and the information that's coming from the agency to determine when the city may need to step in to red tag the building if we are not seeing the appropriate progress based on the town hall that was provided. Progress is being made. And so they do have a plan. And we were told at that town hall that that plan will bring those numbers down to acceptable standards.

S1: Martha , how would you approach fixing that problem? Sure.

S3: Sure. So I find it interesting that this town hall occurred after I actually made a social media post about it. And I've actually talked to the people that like the Jacobs Family Foundation and Market Creek Plaza , and what they have told me is that they need funding. That is how they're going to finish their remediation and also identify and test other areas , the surrounding areas , to make sure that the contamination has not spread. And that is their struggle right now. And so I think for me , as an elected official , it would be vital that I work with those groups in ensuring that we can secure funding to actually address , um , what needs to continue in this process so that the people in this community , um , are safe.

S1: Funding from where who is responsible for the funding to ensure that the area is cleaned up.

S3: Well , so we first have to go back to the people responsible for the contamination. Right there filing for bankruptcy. But I believe a court case has said the judge has said that they are still responsible for the cleanup and also looking into the government agencies that could possibly help with funding to make sure that the cleanup is done properly.

S1: You know , before we close it out. What are your hopes for district four and what's the future you want to build in that district? Martha.

S3: I want to see a community where we can all thrive , where we can have access to the resources that are constantly going outside of our communities for where our kids can go to parks and walk in our neighborhoods and be safe where they have access to fresh food , where they're not having going to schools , where we can send our kids to the schools in our community , and that they're well funded. Um , I think that a lot of our issues are not silo issues. They all feed into each other. So it's important for me to really have a basis of addressing the social determinants of health so that we can all lift up together.

S1: Henry , what are your hopes for district four?

S2: My hopes are what I've said all along that it's a prosperous community , a thriving community , and a loving community. Um , I truly made the decision to run for office because I wanted every young person to have the same opportunity that I have had. And district four is my home , and district four has put their everything into me. And I truly do feel it is that village that has allowed me to reach the success personally that I have had. And so I'm going to continue fighting to strengthen our communities. I'm going to continue to fight to improve the quality of life in our community , and I'm going to continue to fight to make sure that we are safe and making sure that we are safe through real public safety , not just enforcement.

S1: I've been speaking with candidates Henry Foster and Martha Abraham. They are running for the district four seat on San Diego City Council. To learn more about this race and others , as well as the measures on your ballot , you can go to KPBS. Martha Henry , thank you so very much for your time.

S3: Thank you. Jade.

S2: Yes , thank you for having us.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

