S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. From Microsoft to flights and now banking , we're talking about tech troubles. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. America's airports are looking to get back on track today. After Friday's nationwide ground stop upended air travel across the country. It was the longest nationwide grounding of flights since the September 11th attacks. Federal officials are blaming a routine telecommunications update for the outage. Here's what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had to say about it on Friday.

S2: We have old , uh , old switches , old routers. We use 1980s , uh , little copper lines. It's an old system that went down and went down everywhere. It got overloaded.

S1: New information , of course , is still emerging about that. But Friday's air traffic outage is not even the most recent. Today , several major banks have been reporting outages , and these failures are causing many people to ask how safe and secure is the technology we depend on? Joining me to help us understand what's happening is Nicholas Beyer. He's a San Diego based cybersecurity expert and educator at the University of San Diego. Nico , welcome back to Midday Edition.

S3: Thanks for having me.

S1: Glad to have you here for this , because you're one of the bright minds who can break this down. So we just heard the Transportation secretary statement on the cause of Friday's nationwide flight stoppage. What do you make of that explanation?

S3: That's a great question. So to me , that indicates that they did not do proper testing and or they did not have a threat model that allowed them to plan for such failures. Normally when you're making such a big change , you model out what could potentially go wrong and you have a plan for restoring it to the previously known good configuration. And it seems to me as though that was not fully done in this particular case , because it took them a little bit longer than we would have hoped to identify the root cause.

S1: Now you point to a lack of planning potentially here. How could this have been avoided and how has it been avoided up to this point? Sure.

S3: Sure. So normally what will happen is when a change is made. Um , the folks that are making the change will identify how the change is going to be made , how one system will move to the other , and what could go wrong. So , for example , in this case , we saw that one particular router began flooding others. And we're still unsure whether that's faulty hardware or a misconfiguration. But it's important for the folks making the change to have a plan to restore to a known good configuration in case something like this goes wrong. Now , this was a telecommunications change , so they're changing the way that the traffic gets from one place to the other. So that's a little bit easier said than done. But we would hope that at such a high and important level that they would have conducted this type of change control beforehand.

S1: But have they done this before?

S3: Have they made these types of changes? Yeah , these are pretty routine. And a lot of the times we don't we don't realize that they're actually happening. And that's the way that it's supposed to be. When changes are made , the customer is not supposed to realize that it's happening. And afterwards they will say , hey , we made this change. Look how great it is. But it seems like in this case , they did not have all their ducks in a row before they actually made the change.

S1: A routine change. Okay , with a software outage of this scope , one of the first things that that came to a lot of people's minds , I'm sure , um , and even mine was this is a cyber attack. I mean , what do you think about that possibility?

S3: They've ruled that out. They've said that it's not a not a cyber attack , which is good , right? But we still had a loss of availability of that FAA system. But this was not a cyber attack based on the information that we have.

S1: Now another culprit that's been brought up is AI. The FAA , in fact , is about to roll out an AI powered smart system. Officials are saying this , though , was not the cause. But what questions about AI come up for you around this outage?

S3: So this was not caused by AI. As you mentioned , they were just changing how the traffic gets from one place to the other , but they could have definitely leveraged AI to check this change and come up with back out plans. Um , we've seen other issues previously. So for example , vulnerabilities like the PHP vulnerability that we had a few weeks ago , um , which was facilitated by AI helping folks discover more attackers discover these types of vulnerabilities more easily. Because we have AI models that are really good at cybersecurity now and that are freely and openly available to those who have the hardware to run these models. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. You know , does an outage like this sort of make you more concerned about flying yourself?

S3: Um , definitely a little bit. But at the same time , this is what comes with integrating technology into our daily lives. So there's really no way for us to go back unless we go back to good old , old fashioned radios like we had back in the day. But I don't see that happening anytime soon. I was personally affected. Um , so. Yeah. So it's just part of traveling these days , right? There's always going to be some kind of delay. And unfortunately , this time it was due to a technological issue.

S1: Well , we're glad you made it back safely. Um , the FAA , the FAA's outage was not the only major one. Last week , Microsoft Outlook , one of the most common email platforms , had a global outage as well. What can you tell us about that? Sure.

S3: Sure. Yeah. So that was definitely also on the news that was caused by a combination of three different bugs. So initially there was a bug introduced in July and then once that was combined with a different chain , two other changes that they made , which included moving how the team's traffic goes to different systems , it caused the systems to go offline , and then the systems that are supposed to check that , called the health check system , were not able to tell whether a system was online or offline , and then it resulted in the traffic going to a much smaller pool of servers , which overloaded the systems which caused the outage.

S1: What similarities do you see between the outlook and the FAA outages?

S3: There needs to be better planning. So these are both things that could have been tested ahead of time and any issues could have potentially been identified. Be that as it may , though , if folks test , that doesn't always mean that they're going to find the issues that will occur. And that's why it's important to do planning and identify anything that could go wrong to the best of their ability , and then have a plan to restore just in case it does. Something does go wrong.

S1: Why do you think folks are having such a tough time with that planning , which is something that's happened , you know , routinely for a long time here.

S3: Having worked in the industry for a really long time , this is actually a problem that all kinds of organizations have , from really big banks to really small companies. Change management is something that's very difficult and tedious , and you're not always going to get it right. That's why we try to do the planning , try to identify anything that could go wrong and then have a plan to restore , just in case. As humans , we're not able to predict. We don't have a crystal ball that's going to tell us everything that's going to happen. And so that's just the nature of updating technology. So it seems like last week the stars aligned and there were a bunch of different things that happened within the span of a few days across different vendors and organizations.

S1: All right. Well , not to make people even more concerned about our tech , but a security researcher found security risks in a common technology used on the web. Today , the technology is called PHP. Can you tell us more about the concerns there and what it is and what's being done to fix them? Sure.

S3: Sure. So PHP is a programming language that underpins a lot of different websites and web applications. So in this case there was a vulnerability called PHP to shell , which was identified , and it allowed folks to run code on systems that had the affected version without actually logging in. So that's very , very concerning. It was had a critical severity rating. and recently the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency added this vulnerability to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list , which means that they have observed it being exploited in the wild. We've also seen , through separate reporting that the North Koreans are now starting to exploit systems that have not yet patched this vulnerability. So , um , for folks listening , it's really important to reach out to the folks that are running your website or running any web facing services and ask questions about what they're doing to remediate this particular vulnerability , because unfortunately , it's not something that regular people can go and fix , because this is something that affects , um , systems and mechanisms that are on the back end , on the front end.

S1: Speaking of vulnerabilities and systems , um , you know , cyber attacks come in a lot of different forms. I think the last time we spoke , you told us about how local water systems were vulnerable to cyber attacks. Recently in Europe , there were cyber attacks that were targeted towards refrigerators and grocery stores. What can you tell me about that? And is that something that could happen here and even in our own homes?

S3: So that's a great one. So that's an example of something really interesting where cyber actually blends over into the physical world. So these attackers and in France that's been attributed to the Iranians. They went ahead and affected the cooling systems and the warning systems. So that's something that we've seen in the past. So they raised the temperature of the fridges to about 50°C. And they also interfered with the warning systems. So the folks monitoring the fridges were not actually able to see that until they realized that the food started going bad. They also attempted to do something similar for fridges in a blood bank , but they were not successful. And it's important to note that what we saw affected commercial fridges , not residential fridges. So these were fridges that are in a supermarket and it's not the first time that we've seen something like this. Many , many years ago when target got breached , they actually got breached through their air conditioning vendor which was monitoring their air conditioning systems or their HVAC systems remotely. So whenever you put something on the internet , you have to be prepared for it to potentially be accessed and modified by folks that shouldn't have access to modify or change those systems. So that's just the nature of putting things on the internet. Uh , your second part of systems that we have in our homes , we have smart devices that are continuing to go into our homes. And the more smart devices we put into our homes , the more vulnerabilities we are opening ourselves up to. So it's important for folks to keep that in mind when they're putting smart devices on their home networks.

S1: But when they keep it in mind. What do they need to do?

S3: So it's really important that you look at the security measures that the vendors are taking. Are they providing a mechanism that allows folks to patch these systems? Are they giving guidance on which traffic to go in and out , which is more than the average person will be able to configure? So the advice that I would give is if anything is internet connected , make sure that the vendor is able to update it. Make sure that your home router is able to identify any malicious traffic , including traffic going to smart devices , which of course is easier said than done. So I would say putting something that is connected to the internet on your home network , be aware that it could potentially be involved in cyber attack.

S1: Are there people that folks can just call to come and help them work through these things in their home? I don't know how to look at my router and know exactly.

S3: So it's a lot. It's very difficult for the common folks to go out and examine these things. If you have a family member that's a nerd , maybe a niece and nephew , something like that. I would recommend giving them a call , but this is definitely something we'll have to revisit. Okay.

S1: Okay. I've been speaking with Nicholas Beyer. He is a cybersecurity expert and adjunct professor at the University of San Diego. Nico , thank you so much for being here today.

S3: Thanks for having me.

S1: That's our show for today.

S4: I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

