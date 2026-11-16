A nationwide groundstop disrupts airline travel for thousands including here at San Diego International

<< >> Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH >>>> [ THOUSANDS WERE STRANDED AT AIRPORTS OVER THE WEEKEND AMID A NATIONWIDE GROUNDSTOP ] More on that next. But first... the headlines ... ####### A CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE IS MOVING FORWARD WITH AN ANALYSIS OF WHAT A PUBLIC POWER UTILITY COULD LOOK LIKE IN SAN DIEGO NBC 7 IS REPORTING THAT THE ENVIRONMENT COMMITTEE VOTED 2-1 TO MOVE THE RESOLUTION TO THE FULL CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL PRESIDENT JOE LACAVA AND COUNCILMEMBER SEAN ELO-RIVERA VOTED IN FAVOR WITH OUTGOING COUNCIL MEMBER JENNIFER CAMPBELL /IN OPPOSITION. THIS NEWS COMES AS SDG&E IS REQUESTING TO RAISE RATES BY MORE THAN 8 PERCENT BEGINNING IN 2028 THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION HAS THE ABILITY TO EITHER ACCEPT OR REJECT THE REQUEST ####### ABBY COSTELLO OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS ONE OF FOURTEEN CALIFORNIANS APPOINTED TO OUR STATE’S FIRST ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL THE INAUGURAL COUNCIL WAS CREATED BY THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY THE COUNCIL WILL GIVE YOUTH MEMBERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GIVE THEIR OWN PERSPECTIVES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ON FUTURE AND CURRENT ENVIRONMENTAL POLICIES THIS INCLUDES THINGS LIKE CLEAN WATER, AIR QUALITY, CLIMATE CHANGE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT THE FINAL 14 MEMBERS ALL BETWEEN AGES 14 AND TWENTY YEARS OLD, WERE SELECTED OUT OF MORE THAN 300 APPLICATIONS STATEWIDE THEIR FIRST MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER ####### SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN M-POX CASES. THERE HAVE BEEN 16 CONFIRMED CASES SINCE OCTOBER...AND 48 TOTAL SO FAR THIS YEAR. THAT'S UP FROM JUST 35 CASES LAST YEAR. MOST OF THE RECENT CASES WERE IN PEOPLE WHO AREN'T VACCINATED. THE COUNTY HAS VACCINES AVAILABLE AT ITS SEXUAL HEALTH CLINICS...INCLUDING FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE UNINSURED. From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need << > ###### << > THE AFTERMATH CONTINUES TODAY AFTER PASSENGERS WERE STUCK AT SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT OVER THE WEEKEND AS PART OF A NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS IT WAS CAUSED BY A COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGE _______________________________________________ FAAFLIGHT 1 (ab) 0:48 soq Ticketing agents with Southwest Airlines were roaming the Terminal 1 departures hall Friday afternoon trying to answer passenger questions. But there wasn't much information to share. Brooks Williamson said his flight home to Orlando was first delayed, then cancelled. Thinking it's going to be a while, it sounds like. They were telling me in there that every flight is grounded at all airports. They're telling me it's going to be a while. It is what it is, there's nothing you can do about it. So what are you gonna do. Baggage claim was still busy at San Diego International. Airport officials say flights that took off before the ground stop began were still able to land as space allows. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the ground stop was due to a telecommunications outage — the cause of which was still unknown. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news ########## THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO HAS 500 AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READERS, ALSO KNOWN AS “FLOCK” CAMERAS THROUGHOUT THE CITY LATE LAST WEEK, IT WAS REVEALED THAT SAN DIEGO POLICE USED THE TECHNOLOGY TO SURVEIL A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SURVIVOR DURING AN INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATION LATER TODAY (MONDAY) THE CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE ON WHETHER TO DO AWAY WITH THEM INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD SAT DOWN WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ TO DISCUSS THE SURVEILLANCE TOOL AND TODAY’S VOTE PRIVACY (sr) TRT 4:37 last words “thank you” __ Before we dive into the controversies around Flock cameras, tell us first, what are they and what do they do? So Flock cameras are a pretty powerful surveillance tool. They're posted up all over the city. There are there are cities all around the county that actually utilize them, and they capture the license plate of cars that are driving by, and they store this data, and they actually capture a lot more information than just that. They capture the vehicle make and model and even any sort of identifiers that may be on cars, like bumper stickers or dents. And police are able to search those databases and see where vehicles may have been traveling, and they can tell if there are patterns of movement with certain vehicles. They can tell if certain vehicles have traveled together essentially over the course of time. And these cameras can actually be built into other more powerful surveillance tools that Flock has developed as well that can create a kind of whole profile of an individual. So it's not just cameras in the traditional sense. They really are quite powerful. Which is why police like them so much? Yes, that's right. San Diego police has made clear that these tools are essential for their crime response and solving of crimes. They say especially vehicle thefts, but they cite also kidnappings and there's sexual assault that they use this for. There's a hate crime incident with vandalism that they use this for. They they say that there were over 900 cases where Flock cameras were used. Now, I will say I actually asked them to provide the list of cases because I I wanted to see, well, how exactly were Flock cameras used? Were they essential in all these cases or were they maybe just searched in the course of solving these crimes? SDPD couldn't provide that list to me, so it's been hard to tell just how essential these these cameras are to all of these cases. Okay, so why do privacy rights advocates criticize the technology? Well, they say that it's too powerful of a tool in that a government agency, a police agency can't be trusted to have this tool and not have there be instances of misuse. And privacy rights advocates say, you know, that the the safeguards aren't in place for responsible use of this tool. We're told San Diego police used Flock cameras to surveil a domestic violence survivor. Can you tell us more about that? Essentially, a police officer was being investigated by SDPD and internal affairs investigation, and they they suspected that this officer had responded to a call with a domestic violence survivor, and that ultimately this officer developed a sexual, a romantic relationship with this domestic violence survivor and had sex with this person while he was on the clock actually. And this investigation found that that was sustained. There was misconduct there. But in the course of the investigation, police had used the Flock system to search for vehicle information for both the officer and the domestic violence survivor to see if there were any instances where they were in the same place at the same time. I spoke to Tim Blood. He's the privacy advisory board's chairperson. This is the board for the for the city that reviews surveillance technologies and gives advice to the city council. And this was his reaction to learning about this revelation. When you hear that a victim of domestic violence has been surveilled by a surveillance technology, there's a certain ick factor that that just seems troubling, right? And and so that is a legitimate reason to stop and look and see whether whether or not ALPRs should be used. I also spoke with council member Raul Campillo. He actually announced after this revelation that his position on Flock cameras has shifted. He previously was a supporter of these Flock cameras. He he voted to roll them out. But he's now saying that he he feels as though they should be suspended. I am really disappointed that a member of the public was surveilled. The police department wants to say that they had the ability to do that. I think that that's a vague and vague reading and frankly a misinterpretation of what the council authorized with the use of ALPRs. Looking at this upcoming city council vote, it looks like the votes to either suspend or repeal the Flock system are in place. We'll see ultimately how things shake out, but when you're counting the votes, there very well may be a change to the system. Thank you, Scott. We will keep an eye on this. TAG: THAT WAS REPORTER SCOTT RODD WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ ########## SCIENTISTS WITH THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION ARE SHARING NEW EL NINO-RELATED DATA THIS WEEK SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS IT SHOWS CONDITIONS OFF SAN DIEGO’S COAST ARE BREAKING RECORDS EL NINO TRT: 48 SOQ ____________________________________________ THE NEW MEASUREMENTS FROM NOAA SHOW WARMER OCEAN TEMPERATURES ARE IN DEEPER WATERS ALONG CALIFORNIA’S COAST ANDREW LYSEEN (LY-SEEN) IS WITH NOAA EL NINO 1 (:09) THIS IS QUITE UNPRECEDENTED. WE'RE LOOKING AT SOME OF THE WARMEST TEMPERATURES IN THE DEEP WATERS THAT WE'VE EVER HAD IN THIS RECORD OF 20 YEARS NOW OF SAMPLING. THE DEEP WARM WATER IS CONTRIBUTING TO HIGHER SEA LEVELS AND THREATENING SAN DIEGO’S MARINE ECOSYSTEMS. THIS WEEKEND'S BIG SURF AND HIGHER TIDES COULD CAUSE COASTAL FLOODING. CARLY KAY, KPBS NEWS ########## ANOTHER SAN DIEGO WARSHIP IS BACK IN PORT AFTER A RECORD-BREAKING DEPLOYMENT. MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS MORE FROM NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO. SPRUANCE 1 (ad) SS 1:10 SOQ After almost 12 months at sea the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance is finally back in San Diego. Most of that time was spent fighting the Iran War. In April the Spruance disabled an Iranian ship attempting to run the Navy’s blockade of Iranian ports … by firing shells from its 5-inch gun into the vessel's engine. (NATPOP frtom that video) And the ship launched Tomahawk missiles into the Iranian mainland.. (NATPOP from missile video) Commander Leigh Tate is the ship’s captain. He says it played an important role defending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln from drones and missiles. Tate: You know, Spruance in particular, as the ultimate air defense commander was, I would say, instrumental in defending the carrier, defending the force from those inbound threats to include anti-ship cruise missiles, one way attack waves, things like that. Tate says the Spruance’s tour is the longest a warship’s been at sea since the second world war. He couldn’t say whether 12-month tours could be the new normal for destroyers. At Naval Base San Diego, Andrew Dyer, KPBS News ########## LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND FAMILIES OF VICTIMS CONDEMNED THE COMMUTATIONS OF MORE THAN 500 DEATH SENTENCES IN THE STATE LAST WEEK. RAMI ALARIAN (uh-LAR-ee-in) FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT KVCR REPORTS ... PENALTYPUSH (hub) TRT 0:37 last words "office yet" __ District Attorneys from across California met in Sacramento today, to condemn Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to reduce all California death penalties, to life without the possibility of parole. The press conference was organized by the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, which advocates for stricter punishments. The foundation says it’s planning to file a legal challenge against the commutations. Mary Muscarella was one of a dozen family members of victims who were at the event. Her son Paul Bailey was murdered in 1990. “Is it about justice, or is it about positioning oneself for a larger political future.” No comment from the Governor’s office yet. TAG: THAT WAS RAMI ALARIAN (uh-LAR-ee-in) WITH KVCR ########## ELECTION DAY CAME AND WENT THIS YEAR WITHOUT EXTRA SUPPORT THAT THE STATE HAD PROMISED FOR NATIVE AMERICAN VOTERS. IN FACT, CALIFORNIA IS SIX YEARS LATE ON ITS PROMISE TO IMPROVE VOTING ACCESS FOR NATIVE AMERICANS MELANIE HENSHAW WITH OUR PARTNER, CALMATTERS, SAYS THE CHANGES WERE SUPPOSED TO COME FROM A STATE-BACKED COMMITTEE. NATIVEVOTE (hub) TRT 0:35 last words "going forward" __ This committee was supposed to be formed as part of a law that passed in 2020. The committee was supposed to provide guidance to the Secretary of State on how to improve known difficulties that Native Americans are facing when exercising their right to vote. We're looking at...insufficient polling locations and folks having difficulty accessing election materials. The Secretary of State didn't offer an explanation as to why nothing has taken place in the six years since the law passed, but did say that they were going to recruit members going forward. TAG: THAT WAS MELANIE HENSHAW WITH CALMATTERS. << >> That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.