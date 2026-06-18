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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH

>>>> [ A NEW INTERACTIVE MAP SHOWS WHO’S MOST AT RISK DURING A HEAT WAVE ]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

THE JUNETEENTH FLAG IS FLYING ABOVE SAN DIEGO’S CITY HALL AHEAD OF THE FEDERAL HOLIDAY ON FRIDAY

JUNETEETH IS A COMMEMORATION OF JUNE 19TH, 18-65 WHERE ROUGHLY A QUARTER OF A MILLION PEOPLE WHO WERE STILL BEING ENSLAVED IN

TEXAS WERE MADE AWARE OF THEIR FREEDOM...

FOR FULL CONTEXT … THIS HAPPENED NEARLY TWO YEARS AFTER THE EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION WAS SUPPOSED TO DECLARE ALL ENSLAVED PEOPLE LIVING IN CONFEDERATE STATES; FREE

UNION SOLDIERS WERE SENT TO TEXAS TO ENFORCE THE PROCLAMATION

JUNETEETH BECAME A FEDERAL HOLIDAY IN 20-21 UNDER PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND THEN LATER BECAME A STATE HOLIDAY IN 20-22 UNDER GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM

THERE’S ARE NUMEROUS EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTY FOR THOSE LOOKING TO CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH … I’LL TELL YOU MORE ABOUT THOSE TOMORROW AS PART OF WEEKEND EVENTS

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TWO GRANTS AMOUNTING TO FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS WILL SERVE AS AN INVESTMENT INTO WOMEN'S BRAIN HEALTH

THE FUNDS WILL HELP UC SAN DIEGO RESEARCHERS LOOK INTO HOW MENOPAUSE AND HORMONE THERAPY IMPACT WOMEN’S RISK OF DEMENTIA

ONE NEW STUDY IS RECRUITING WOMEN AGES FORTY TO FIFTY-FIVE YEARS OLD AND FOLLOWING THEM BEFORE, AFTER AND DURING MENOPAUSAL TRANSITION

THE MONEY WILL ALSO GO TOWARDS DEVELOPING TOOLS AIMED AT DETECTING ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IN WOMEN AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE

A PROFESSOR OF NEURO-SCIENCES AT UC-SD SAYS WOMEN ARE AT A GREATER RISK FOR ALZHEIMER'S BUT RESEARCHERS STILL DON'T EXACTLY KNOW WHY

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ROUGHLY TWO MONTHS AGO, THE SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUED MORE THAN 7 HUNDRED ALLEGEDLY-NEGLECTED ANIMALS AT THE VILLA CHARDONNAY PROPERTY IN JULIAN

THE ANIMALS HAVE BEEN IN THE HUMANE SOCIETY'S CARE EVER SINCE...

AT THE HEIGHT OF THE RESPONSE, THE NON-PROFIT WAS CARING FOR EXACTLY 728 ANIMALS INCLUDING CATS, HORSES, DOGS AND LIVESTOCK

AS OF YESTERDAY, THERE ARE STILL MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED HORSES REMAINING AT THE PROPERTY

SD-HS SAYS THEY'VE BEEN PROVIDING MEDICAL, REHAB AND NUTRITIONAL-SUPPORT FOR THE HORSES WHO NEED TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC CONDITIONS, HOOF CARE AND DENTAL WORK

THE HUMANE SOCIETY SAYS THAT SINCE THE RESCUE, MORE THAN 3 HUNDRED CATS HAVE BEEN ADOPTED AND 84 HAVE BEEN TRANSFERRED TO A PARTNER ORGANIZATION LEAVING THE ORG WITH JUST ELEVEN CATS STILL IN THEIR CARE

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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WHERE IN THE COUNTY DO CHILDREN FACE THE MOST HEAT STRESS? WHERE IS NIGHTTIME HEAT MOST DANGEROUS?

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS A NEW INTERACTIVE TOOL ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK CAN ANSWER THOSE QUESTIONS.

HEATMAP 3 trt: 1:10 soq

The map doesn’t just show you where it’s hot in the county. It can also show you who is most at risk and why.

*Nat pop*

0:03

“These are places with a lot of more elderly folks that are at higher risk.”

That’s Connor Mack with Scripps Institution of Oceanography. He says, open-source data like Census tracts, weather conditions and chronic disease prevalence has long been available. Just not all in one place.

That’s why Scripps and the San Diego Regional Climate Collaborative developed the map. They unveiled it today.

*Nat pop*

“When a heat wave does hit, those community members are really vulnerable.”

Darbi Berry is with the Collaborative. She says the map can reveal how neighborhoods can experience similar temperatures but have very different health outcomes.

HEATMAP 1a 00:11

“When it's hot, you know, you either have to make some decisions around how to cool your home, understanding our energy costs are, you know, ever increasing, or some people have to make decisions on where to go.”

Researchers say this information can help cities make decisions about solutions. That could include where to plant more trees, adding sealant to pavement to keep it cooler and improving access to more air-conditioned spaces.

To see the map, visit shadesd.org. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED NEW CONTRACTS WITH THREE CITY EMPLOYEE UNIONS. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THEY INCLUDE BOTH GAINS AND LOSSES FOR CITY WORKERS.

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UNIONCONTRACTS 1 (ab) 0:52 soq

AB: The contracts approved on Tuesday cover blue collar workers like electricians and laborers, as well as white collar employees like librarians, engineers and attorneys. Those employees will get a 2% raise on July 1. But they also include a mandatory furlough of 40 hours. That means employees won't actually see the raise in their take-home pay. Michael Zucchet is general manager of the city's largest union, the Municipal Employees Association.

MZ: We have a city workforce that, despite certain headlines, is underpaid relative to what other employees working for cities in the county of San Diego and certainly throughout the state of California are paid.

AB: Unions representing police officers, firefighters and lifeguards are still negotiating over their contracts, which are set to expire at the end of this month. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL VOTE ON A NEW BUDGET NEXT WEEK.

PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS EXPLAINS WHAT THIS MEANS FOR REGIONAL HOMELESSNESS FUNDING.

SDCUNHOUSE 1 (eb) TRT 1:18 SOQ

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The new budget represents a shift in funding for homeless services. The volume of homeless services and programs won’t be reduced. But some one-time grants that fund homeless programs are set to expire.

Monica Montgomery Steppe represents District 4 on the County Board of Supervisors. While the budget appears to have a net decrease in homeless services, she says some of the funding is holding over from the previous year to maintain current levels.

“We actually we have no reductions to services or programs in the next, fiscal year. It does appear lower, because of how certain allocations were recorded this fiscal year.”

But some programs that received one time grant funding are set to wind down. One of these is the encampment resolution fund, which encompasses the San Diego Riverbed. The funding for this grant came from research conducted by the San Diego Riverpark foundation.

Their job is to clean up trash in the riverbed. But they also help refer people to outreach workers. Sarah Hutmacher is the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer. She says since this grant funding has largely increased the number of outreach workers in the riverbed.

“We've built a lot of great infrastructure, but the work continues, and it would be a real shame for the river to have everything go back to the way it was.”

County supervisors are set to vote on the budget on June 25.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News

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THE IMPERIAL COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TUESDAY TO APPROVE A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT.

IT FREEZES APPROVALS FOR ALL DATA CENTER PROJECTS FOR 45 DAYS. THE BOARD ALSO VOTED TO CONVENE A SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON DATA CENTERS THAT WILL REPORT BACK IN JANUARY.

THE MOVE COMES AFTER MONTHS OF PUBLIC OUTCRY OVER A MASSIVE AI DATA CENTER COMPLEX PLANNED NEAR RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE CENTER OF THE VALLEY.

SUPERVISOR MARTHA CARDENAS-SINGH [CAR-DEH-NAHS SING] SHARES THE CONCERNS OF MANY … WHO SAY MAJOR DATA CENTER PROJECTS SHOULD BE SUBJECT TO A COMPREHENSIVE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW.

MORATORIUM 1A :08

"FACILITIES OF THIS SCALE AND INTENSITY SHOULD NOT MOVE FORWARD WITHOUT MEANINGFUL PUBLIC REVIEW AND DISCRETIONARY OVERSIGHT BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT."

THE PROJECT'S DEVELOPER TOLD INEWSOURCE THAT THEY ARE PLANNING TO FILE A LAWSUIT OVER THE BOARD'S DECISION.

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day/weekend.