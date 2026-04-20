Four San Diego City Council seats will be on the upcoming ballot

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, APRIL 20TH>>>> [ WE’LL BREAK DOWN A CROWDED FIELD OF SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

UNEMPLOYMENT IS SLIGHTLY DOWN ACROSS THE COUNTY

FEBRUARY'S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SITS AT FOUR POINT FIVE PERCENT, DOWN FROM JANUARY'S FOUR POINT

SEVEN PERCENT

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN THE COUNTY IS ALSO LOWER THAN THE STATEWIDE RATE WHICH WAS FIVE AND A HALF PERCENT FOR FEBRUARY

IN THE COUNTY, THE LARGEST MONTH-OVER MONTH GAINS WERE IN PROFESSIONAL AND BUSINESS SERVICES WHICH SAW MORE THAN TWENTY-TWO HUNDRED JOBS ADDED AND LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY, SEEING AN INCREASE OF TWO THOUSAND JOBS

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THE STAGE IS OFFICIALLY SET FOR SNAPDRAGON STADIUM TO PLAY HOST TO TWO INTERNATIONAL SOCCER MATCHES AHEAD OF THE WORLD CUP

THE MATCHES ARE CALLED INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES. THOSE ARE EXHIBITION MATCHES USED TO PREP FOR TOURNAMENTS.

SWITZERLAND VERSUS AUSTRALIA IS SET FOR JUNE SIXTH WHILE

COLOMBIA VERSUS JORDAN TAKES PLACE ON JUNE SEVENTH

SAN DIEGO WILL ALSO SERVE AS HOME BASE FOR BOTH THE SWITZERLAND

AND NEW ZEALAND CLUBS DURING THE WORLD CUP

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TOP GUN THREE IS OFFICIALLY IN THE WORKS

THAT’S ACCORDING TO REPORTING FROM THE L-A TIMES.

THE FILM WILL SERVE AS A SEQUEL TO TOP GUN: MAVERICK AND REUNITES ACTOR TOM CRUISE WITH PRODUCER JERRY BRUCKHEIMER

BOTH TOP GUN AND TOP GUN MAVERICK FEATURE MULTIPLE ICONIC SAN DIEGO SITES LIKE NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND AND FORT ROSECRANS NATIONAL CEMETERY

THE ORIGINAL FILM FEATURES A LOCAL FAVORITE, THE HISTORIC 18-87 VICTORIAN COTTAGE, MORE AFFECTIONALLY KNOWN AS THE TOP GUN HOUSE

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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CALIFORNIA'S PRIMARY ELECTION IS WEEKS AWAY. AND IN SAN DIEGO, FOUR SEATS ON THE CITY COUNCIL WILL BE ON BALLOTS.

DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE WITH METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN ABOUT THE CROWDED FIELD OF CANDIDATES

(0:00) Andrew, let's start with City Council District 2. Tell us where it is and who's running. (0:05) District 2 includes Claremont, Midway, Ocean Beach, and Point Loma, and this is an open seat (0:10) since the incumbent Jennifer Campbell is termed out. And with seven candidates, it is the most (0:15) crowded primary in San Diego.

I'll start with Nicole Crosby. She is a deputy city attorney, (0:21) so she works at the city and says she knows how to change it for the better. She's racked up the (0:26) most endorsements by far, including several unions and the County Democratic Party.

Josh Coyne also (0:32) has several high-profile endorsements. He's a former City Council staffer. He currently works (0:37) for the Downtown San Diego Partnership, and he is positioning himself as the most pro-housing (0:42) candidate, somebody who will support more opportunities to build homes in an effort (0:46) to lower prices.

Richard Bailey is the former Coronado mayor, and he moved to District 2 (0:52) recently. He is actually a former Republican who re-registered as an independent in February. (0:58) He has some name recognition, a pretty big following on social media, (1:02) but if history is a guide, Bailey probably faces some tough odds.

And that's because in 2018, (1:08) a Republican incumbent in District 2 lost by almost 16 points after her opponent tied her (1:14) to President Trump. So I think it'll be interesting to watch how the partisan dynamics play out here. (1:19) The other candidates in the race are Mandy Havlick, Jacob Mitchell, (1:23) Mike Rickey, and Paul Suppa.

Havlick is a community activist who ran in this district (1:28) four years ago, and the others are all newcomers to politics and in such a crowded field that can (1:34) be really tough for anyone to stand out. Districts 4 and 6 both have incumbents on (1:39) the ballot. Who's running there? District 4 covers most of southeast San Diego, (1:43) and City Council member Henry Foster III is seeking another term.

He has a big campaign (1:48) presence, a good amount of money to spend getting his message out to voters, but he does (1:53) have two challengers, Martha Abraham, who is a nurse and she got involved in community organizing (1:58) in response to some large housing developments in District 4. And the third candidate is Johnny (2:03) Lee Dang. Now District 6 covers Kearney Mesa, Mira Mesa, University City, and incumbent Kent (2:10) Lee is seeking another term. He's only got one opponent, Mark Powell, who's a realtor.

(2:15) And, you know, barring any massive write-in campaign, both candidates here are virtually (2:20) guaranteed to advance to a runoff in November. And that leaves Council District 8. Where is (2:26) this district and what do you know about the candidates? District 8 covers Logan Heights, (2:30) San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa, and the incumbent Vivian Moreno is termed out. There are four (2:35) candidates running to replace her.

One of them is her chief of staff, Gerardo Ramirez, and he has (2:41) her endorsement and the endorsement of city employee unions. Venus Molina is actually chief (2:47) of staff for another city council district, but has deep roots in District 8. She grew up there (2:52) and she's been involved with many community-based nonprofits. Rafael Perez is a realtor and an (2:58) educator, and he's been involved in community groups as well and has been very active at the (3:02) state level getting laws passed to build more starter homes.

And then finally, Antonio Martinez (3:08) is a familiar face for many in the district. He's on the San Ysidro school board, and he's a former (3:13) staffer for Congressman Juan Vargas. He ran in this district in 2018 and 2022.

So District 8 is (3:20) another pretty crowded primary, and all of the candidates have some degree of political experience (3:25) and name recognition, so hard to say who's got the edge there. Thanks for your reporting, Andrew. (3:31) Thank you, Debbie

TAG: FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE PRIMARY ON JUNE 2ND, GO TO KPBS DOT ORG SLASH ELECTIONS.

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MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS IN THE CORONADO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HAVE NO ACCESS TO THEIR CELL PHONES DURING THE SCHOOL DAY NEXT YEAR.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THE NEW POLICY COMES AFTER MORE THAN A YEAR OF DISCUSSION AMONG DISTRICT LEADERS, STAFF AND PARENTS.

CMSPHONE1 0:47 SOQ

Coronado Middle School students can now use their phones during recess and lunch. Next year, that will change.

Students will have to put their phones, smartwatches and other devices in a lockable bag for the entire school day.

MUELLER

The middle school is ready for a significant shift. And the introduction and use of pouches.

Superintendent Karl Mueller says the school’s principal recognizes the need.

At last month’s school board meeting, Principal Brooke Falar said students’ phone use during breaks is a problem.

FALAR

I kind of envisioned, oh, I'm going to text mom. Right? It's not just texting mom. It's social media. It is breaking rules such as no videoing.

Mueller says the pouches are a first step in examining the role technology plays at the district’s schools. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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SPEAKING OF SCHOOLS … A SCHOOL IN SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO WENT WITHOUT WATER OR HAD THEIR WATER SUPPLY DISRUPTED SIX TIMES IN THE PAST TWO MONTHS. DISTRICT LEADERS PROMISED FIXES WOULD COME WITH NEW TAXES.

FOR THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF ‘WHY IT MATTERS,’ VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS REPORTS THEY’RE NOW PROPOSING ANOTHER TAX INCREASE.

SCPAWATER (vosd) TRT(1:03) SOQ

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School district leaders have been promising for years to use bond measures and tax increases to fix the water issues at the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Paradise Hills.

And voters in the San Diego Unified School District have approved nearly $10 billion in tax increases for construction costs since 2012.

The school, commonly called SCPA, is well known and attracts kids from all parts of San Diego.

The tax increases passed, but the school’s plumbing wasn’t fixed.

In February and March this year, the district fully or partially shut off water at the campus six times.

Now, the district says a fix is coming when it does a full modernization of SCPA’s campus. But not until 2028 or 2029.

And now a board member has confirmed to Voice of San Diego that “odds are high” that they will be seeking yet another bond and tax increase on November’s ballot. Board member Richard Barrera told us that ongoing plumbing problems at SCPA are the kind of thing that will make voters want to approve another bond.

For Voice of San Diego, I’m Scott Lewis and that’s why it matters.

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THE SAN DIEGO PADRES MAY SOON BE UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP.

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL IS REPORTING THAT A DEAL HAS BEEN REACHED FOR EQUITY BILLIONAIRE JOSE E. FELICIANO AND HIS WIFE KWANZA (kwan-zuh) JONES - TO BUY THE TEAM FOR THREE-POINT-NINE BILLION DOLLARS.

THAT WOULD SHATTER THE CURRENT RECORD OF THE TWO-POINT-FOUR BILLION THE METS SOLD FOR IN 20-20. LONGTIME K-G-T-V SPORTS DIRECTOR BEN HIGGINS ALSO HOSTS A RADIO SPORTS TALK SHOW.

HE SAYS LATE OWNER PETER SEIDLER LEFT THE TEAM IN GOOD SHAPE FOR A FUTURE OWNER.

PADSSALE 2A :18

“The team has become consistently one of the best performers in terms of ticket sales. They were second in attendance in all of Major League Baseball last year behind only the Dodgers. Uh, the revenue from things like stadium concessions and merchandise, hats, jerseys, is by far the best it's ever been in franchise history.”

THE PADRES SAID THEY DON’T HAVE ANY COMMENT AT THIS TIME. THE JOURNAL SAYS THE SALE WILL PROBABLY BE ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK. IT WILL HAVE TO BE APPROVED BY 75-PERCENT OF THE OTHER MAJOR LEAGUE TEAM OWNERS.

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SAN DIEGO LEADERS ARE CELEBRATING LONG-AWAITED TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS IN RUFFIN CANYON… REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS THEY PROVIDE A NEW CONNECTION BETWEEN NEIGHBORHOODS.

RUFFIN 1 trt :52 SOQ (kh/mb)

*nat pop crunchy footsteps*

SOT :09 As you can see, the beautiful monkey flower and lemonade berry and California sage . . . *fade under*

Kevin Johnston lives nearby. He’s been pushing for these improvements for almost 2 decades.

SOT :09 Oh my God. Sometimes I thought it would never happen, you know? But, this is just one of the greatest days I've had in years. I just couldn’t be more excited.

Before the upgrades, it was nearly impossible for hikers to safely cross between Serra Mesa and Mission Valley.

Workers relocated parts of the trail, added three footbridges and restored a portion of the wetlands.

SOT :08 We're super excited about what this means, not only for encouraging people to protect and preserve our canyon, but also connecting our two communities.

It also means Serra Mesans can now hike to Costco for hotdogs.

*nat pop bird and insect sounds, let breathe, fade out*

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!