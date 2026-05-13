San Pasqual Academy’s fate will be decided by county leaders

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, MAY 13TH>>>> [ COUNTY LEADERS WILL SOON VOTE ON CLOSING A RESIDENTIAL CAMPUS FOR FOSTER YOUTH ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

M-POX CASES ARE RISING STATEWIDE AND GLOBALLY, INCLUDING THE MORE SEVERE CLADE I STRAIN

SAN DIEGO COUNTY HAS REPORTED 12 CLADE II CASES AMONG MEN 17 TO 52 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR AND ZERO CLADE I CASES

THE DISEASE SPREADS THROUGH CLOSE PHYSICAL CONTACT

COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE URGING PEOPLE AT GREATER RISK FOR MPOX TO GET BOTH DOSES OF THE gin-knee-ohss VACCINE

PEOPLE WHO HAVE RECEIVED ONLY ONE DOSE ARE URGED TO COMPLETE THE SERIES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

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A UC SAN DIEGO PROGRAM THAT RECRUITS EARLY-CAREER RESEARCHERS AND PLACES THEM INTO THE BIO-MEDICAL FIELD IS BEING GRANTED FIVE MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH COMMON FUND

THE PROGRAM RECRUITS FACULTY IN COHORTS AND ALSO OFFERS TRAINING TO THOSE RECRUITS.

UC-SD SAYS ITS PAVED THE WAY FOR THE UNIVERSITY TO HIRE 12 FACULTY MEMBERS IN LIFE SCIENCES DISCIPLINES SINCE IT STARTED IN 2022

AND THAT THOSE FACULTY MEMBERS HAVE BROUGHT IN SIXTEEN MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW RESEARCH GRANTS

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IN MORE GRANT-RELATED NEWS...

THE SAN DIEGO FOUNDATION YESTERDAY APPROVED 750 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN GRANTS FROM ITS UNITY FUND

THE THREE GRANTS WILL BE USED TO HELP MORE THAN SIX THOUSAND SAN DIEGANS GAIN ACCESS TO HOUSING, MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT AND HEALTHCARE

THE UNITY FUND WAS CREATED IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FUNDING CUTS

THE FOUNDATION SAYS THAT MORE THAN THIRTY-TWO MILLION DOLLARS HAS BEEN AWARDED TO NONPROFITS SINCE THE UNITY FUND BEGAN IN SEPTEMBER

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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COUNTY LEADERS WILL SOON VOTE WHETHER TO CLOSE SAN PASQUAL ACADEMY. EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS ENROLLMENT HAS DROPPED AS THE FOSTER CARE SYSTEM HAS CHANGED.

SANPASQUAL1 0:51 SOQ

San Pasqual Academy is a residential campus for foster youth. It’s provided housing, a high school, mental health services and more since 2001.

Over the last decade, state and federal law has prioritized placing kids with family members instead of in group settings.

That’s meant fewer students at San Pasqual Academy…and fewer sources of funding.

The county has been gathering public input on how best to use the campus. Next week, the Board of Supervisors will vote whether to start a QUOTE “planned, phased wind-down of the Academy.” END QUOTE

The county’s chief administrative officer says current seniors and juniors would be allowed to graduate high school from San Pasqual. Younger students would gradually transition to other schools and homes.

The decision is on the agenda for the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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THE FOURTH OF JULY IS STILL NEARLY TWO MONTHS AWAY, BUT ONE NORTH COUNTY CITY IS GETTING READY TO FIGHT ILLEGAL FIREWORKS WITH HEFTY FINES.

KPBS NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN EXPLAINS THE NEW ORDINANCE IN OCEANSIDE..

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OSIDEFIREWORKS 1(an) TRT: 0:54 SOQ

Nats fireworks

This is the scene that the city of Oceanside is looking to stop. Illegal fireworks lighting up in people’s backyards and causing a nuisance.

Michael Zsutty (zutty) says the fireworks not only disrupt the neighborhood

… it’s also a fire danger.

SOT 3753 09;53;13;03 → 09;53;32;22

CG: Michael Zsutty // Oceanside resident

I live near the San Luis Rey River, [cut] which is, you know, as far as our home insurance goes. It's a [cut] It's a fire danger area. And I've seen when I've ridden on the bike trail where the like Roman candles have been fired off and they've discarded the remnants of it there.”

The city has had a ban for years.

but THE CITY COUNCIL HAS JUST PASSED A SCHEDULE OF FINES THAT START AT ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE FIRST VIOLATION

… 25-hundred for the second and 5-thousand for the third.

The fines are capped at 10-thousand DOLLARS for a calendar year.

Zsutty (zutty) hopes the hefty fine would be enough to deter people from lighting up.

THE COUNCIL STILL HAS TO TAKE ONE MORE VOTE. If it passes the second reading, the new ordinance goes into effect June 19th.

an/KPBS

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THE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL SERVICES HAS FACED INCREASED SCRUTINY FROM THE PUBLIC AND COUNTY LEADERS OVER THE LAST YEAR…FOLLOWING A SERIES OF STORIES FROM KPBS.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD SAYS THE COUNTY HAS ADDRESSED SOME KEY ISSUES — BUT OTHER SERIOUS PROBLEMS REMAIN … HE SAT DOWN WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ TO DISCUSS THOSE PROBLEMS AND MORE…

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A BARRIO LOGAN ICON IS OPEN ONCE AGAIN.

LAS CUATRO MILPAS HAS A NEW LOCATION, JUST MONTHS AFTER THE OWNERS SOLD THE SPACE THAT HAD BEEN THEIR HOME SINCE 1933.

VIDEO JOURNALIST MATTHEW BOWLER STOPPED BY TO CHECK IT OUT.

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CUATROREOPENS 1 :40 SOC

The rice, beans, tamal and a taco from Las Cuatro Milpas warm the soul.

For almost 6-months the iconic Barrio Logan taco shop has been closed.

Back open now, the line stretches down the block and around the corner.

Natividad Estudillo, the great grandson of the founders says people love the food, that’s not the only reason they come.

“It’s a little home for people can come and enjoy and forget all the trouble out there. It’s grandmother’s cooking, it's grandmother’s food.”

Estudillo says you don’t get lines this long without the love of a grateful community. Matthew Bowler KPBS News

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!