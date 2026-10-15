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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, OCTOBER FIFTEENTH>>>> STATE OFFICIALS SAY THEY’RE PREPARED TO DEFEND ELECTION INTEGRITY WHEN BALLOTS ARE COUNTED

More on that next. But first... the headlines …########

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE BROUGHT TO BALBOA PARK?

THE CITY WANTS TO KNOW…

AS THEY LAUNCH THEIR FIRST COMPREHENSIVE UPDATE TO BALBOA PARK’S MASTER PLAN IN ALMOST FORTY YEARS …

TO WEIGH IN ON THE FUTURE OF THE PARK, GO TO PLAN BALBOA PARK DOT ORG

MAYOR TODD GLORIA SAYS THIS WILL HELP THE CITY KNOW WHAT TO PRIORITIZE AS THE PARK FACES A GAP IN FUNDING …

THE CITY’S OVERALL GOAL WITH THE MASTER PLAN IS TO PRIORITIZE INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS, PIN POINT BALBOA PARK’S LONG-TERM NEEDS AND RECREATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AND PRESERVE THE PARK’S HISTORIC, NATURAL AND CULTURAL ASSETS

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THE MOTHER AND SON OWNERSHIP DUO BEHIND YOUR SAN DIEGO WAVE SOCCER CLUB IS PROPOSING TO BUILD A SOCCER STADIUM AT THE DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS

THEY MADE THEIR PITCH TO THE 22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION BOARD EARLIER THIS WEEK

THE WAVE OWNERSHIP SAYS THE NEW STADIUM WOULD BE FOR WHEN THEIR CURRENT LEASE AT SNAPDRAGON EXPIRES

THE PROPOSED STADIUM WOULD HAVE SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 12 AND SIXTEEN THOUSAND SEATS, WHICH IS ROUGHLY HALF THE SIZE OF SNAPDRAGON

THEIR PROPOSAL ALSO INCLUDES A CONVENTION CENTER, HOTEL AND PARKING GARAGE

THE COAST NEWS GROUP SAYS THE WAVE OWNERSHIP TOLD THE BOARD THE WAVE ARE NOT A PRIORITY FOR SCHEDULING AT SNAPDRAGON

THEY DESCRIBED THEMSELVES AT BEING AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PRIORITY LIST WHICH ALSO INCLUDES THE SAN DIEGO F-C MEN’S CLUB, SD-SU’S FOOTBALL TEAM AND OTHER SPECIAL EVENTS

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OVER THE PAST COUPLE WEEKS ITS BEEN BLAZING HOT, THEN RAINY WITH SOME COASTAL FLOODING AND NOW ... ANOTHER HEAT ADVISORY IS OFFICIALLY IN EFFECT

AS OF TEN A-M THIS MORNING AND THROUGH SATURDAY AT 8 P-M, A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR OUR COASTAL AREAS

FORECASTERS SAY TEMPERATURES THERE WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80’S TO MID 90’S

FRIDAY IS EXPECTED TO BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE BUNCH

THERE’S ALSO A HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT AS OF THIS MORNING AND THROUGH SATURDAY AT MIDNIGHT FOR OUR MOUNTAIN AREAS

FOR OUR COUNTY’S VALLEY AREAS THE HIGH WIND WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 8 P.M. TONIGHT AND LASTS THROUGH 8 P.M. SATURDAY

FORECASTERS SAY WINDS DURING THAT TIME ARE EXPECTED TO BE ANYWHERE FROM 20 TO 30 MILES PER HOUR … WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MILES PER HOUR

THE POWERFUL WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN POWER LINES OR TREES

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News NowStay with me for more of the local news you need

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STATE OFFICIALS SAY THEY’RE PREPARED TO FIGHT ANY PERCEIVED INTERFERENCE FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BEFORE THE ELECTION.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN SAYS THAT WAS ONE OF THE TAKEAWAYS FROM A STATEWIDE ROUNDTABLE THIS WEEK.

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SAFEELEX 1 TOT (1:16) SOQ

The Trump administration threatened legal action against California on Tuesday… ordering the state to block alleged noncitizens from voting.

The same day, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber addressed election security with a handful of other officials. She says they’ve gameplanned various contingencies in case the Trump administration tries to exert undue election influence in California.

(0:13) - “We have a number of attorneys that work with us on elections… They’re prepared to go to court if someone’s trying to stop the election… So we have a plan in place to make sure they’re safe and secure.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on California’s elections, including the length of time it takes to count ballots.

Congressman Scott Peters represents part of San Diego County, and asserted his confidence in California’s electoral system during this week’s roundtable. But he still says voters should cast their ballots as early as possible.

(0:16) - “It will make the secretary of state’s job easier. Get those votes counted faster. And we won’t have such a lag we typically have in California. I’m annoyed by that lag, but I do recognize that it’s our attempt to make sure everyone can vote.”

Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. Elections officials have 30 days to reach out to voters about issues with their signature, then ultimately certify the results.

KT, KPBS news.

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MEANWHILE, SAN DIEGO’S CITY COUNCIL IS CONSIDERING NEW CAMPAIGN FINANCE RULES PROPOSED BY COUNCILMEMBER SEAN (EE-LOW) ELO-RIVERA. THEY WOULD REQUIRE MORE TRANSPARENCY OVER WHO IS FUNDING CAMPAIGNS, BUT EXPERTS CAUTION THERE COULD BE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA HAS MORE.

SERMONEY (jg/qo) [1:12] SOQ

Council Member Sean Elo-Rivera wants to bring campaign finance in San Diego into the light.

He said so at a press conference on Wednesday announcing stronger disclosure requirements and limits on fundraising.

Sean Elo-Rivera, City Council District 9 [0:09]

“the idea is simple, san diego should work for san diegans, not for whoever has the most money to spend influencing city hall and our elections,”

One target is early campaign spending. Elo-Rivera said special interests can bolster a potential candidate before they’re officially running, and his proposal would make that candidate disclose that spending.

And he wants to limit fundraising efforts to one year before the primary, to stop what he calls the “endless fundraising cycle.

But political science professor Brian Adams from San Diego State says that limitation could face legal challenges – and it would likely benefit incumbents.

“If I am an incumbent, I'm going to love that rule, because it means that no one can run against me before a year out.”

Elo-Rivera also wants to make advertisers disclose the use of a-i, and who their top donors are.

He said the city’s ethics commission would be in charge of recognizing and dealing with violations.

The proposals passed the city’s rules committee and will head to the full council.

Jake Gotta, KPBS news

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CALIFORNIA DRIVERS ARE PAYING THE HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN THE COUNTRY WITH AVERAGES HOVERING AROUND SIX DOLLARS A GALLON.

HIGHER GAS PRICES CAN MAKE ELECTRIC VEHICLES MORE APPEALING. BUT ONE RESEARCHER FOUND THAT A LACK OF SUPPLY IS MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO FIND AFFORDABLE OPTIONS.

CAP RADIO’S GERARDO [HER-RAHR-DOUGH] ZAVALA HAS MORE.

EVADOPT 3:39 SOQ

[Tal] This is a 240 volt or like what we call level two charger… [4]That’s UC Davis EV researcher Gil Tal, helping me plug in my 13-year-old Nissan Leaf to a charging station outside of the university’s EV Research Center. I’ve only charged it with a standard wall outlet at home until now.[Tal] So that’s about 2 or 3 miles an hour and this is at least double. [4]My Leaf gets around 40 miles on a full charge thanks to years of battery degradation. Highway speeds drop that dramatically, so I arrived at the center with just 9 miles remaining.Tal says I have what he calls a “car on a leash.”[Tal] I think that if you know what you’re getting into, like a 10-15 mile commute, it’s a great thing, but if you ever need it for more than that, it may be a little bit complicated. Most electric cars today are doing 300 miles. [12]Tal says newer battery technology has also helped them degrade slower over time.But finding an affordable EV can be a challenge for drivers looking to make the switch.Data from the California Energy Commission shows EVs accounted for roughly 17 percent of new-car sales in California in the second quarter of the year, representing a 36 percent jump from the first quarter.Nationally, EVs accounted for about 6 percent of new car sales during the same time period.Tal says EV sales could be higher if more affordable models were available.[Tal] If you drive one country to the north or one country to the south, you will find many affordable EVs that are not offered here in the US. [8]MyFirstEV is a California program that combines state funding with automaker contributions to provide first-time buyers up to 3,500 dollars off a new EV, or 1,750 off a qualifying used one.California Air Resources Board spokesperson Lindsay Buckley says demand has been strong.[Buckley] One early indicator of its success was Tesla, a California company that participated. They actually sold out in a week. [8But Republican State Senator Tony Strickland says California’s high electricity prices, limited charging infrastructure and a lacking energy capacity makes EVs a hard sell.[Strickland] There is no demand right now for the EV vehicle… And if the technology gets better and more people move towards it, great, but that’s not what’s happening. [8]Strickland — who is vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee — also opposes using taxpayer money to subsidize EV purchases.Buckley with the air resources board says the state is monitoring electricity demand, noting that there are some concerns during peak demand. But she says EV owners are encouraged to charge outside of peak times.Ambi at gas stationDrivers at the gas pump say high prices are affecting their budgets — but not necessarily enough for them to consider an EV.[Haw] It costs me about 20 dollars a week more in gas for me to commute to and from my job. And so it makes for smaller meals. [9]Mark Haw is filling up his Honda CR-V at InterState Gasoline in East Sacramento. He commutes from Elk Grove and says he’s considering a hybrid rather than an EV because gas prices are going to come down eventually.[Haw] California has a terrible energy policy. They make it not profitable for the companies, and the companies need to make a profit. And that’s it. [12]Lillian Schmidt paid 70 dollars to fill up her Volkswagen Golf at the same station.[Schmidt] We’re going to run this thing into the ground and then if we need to decide that we do need a second vehicle… or if we have to replace this one, that one will be some sort of hybrid or EV solely. [10]Gerardo Zavala, CapRadio News | CPRN: In Sacramento, I’m Gerardo Zavala

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THE PORT OF SAN DIEGO SAYS IT’S MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD ITS GOAL OF ELECTRIFYING MOST OF ITS INFRASTRUCTURE BY THE END OF THE DECADE.

REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS IT’S PART OF AN AMBITIOUS PLAN TO REDUCE POLLUTION IN NEIGHBORHOODS SURROUNDING THE PORT.

PORTPLAN 1 (1:15) SOQ

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Five years ago, the Port of San Diego launched the Maritime Clean Air Strategy. By 2030, the Port wants to address its legacy of air pollution… of bringing in heavy industrial activity, and concentrating harmful particles in Barrio Logan and West National City.

On Tuesday, Port officials said they’ve already cut back on certain pollutants…. reducing particle pollution by 44 percent and nitrogen oxides by almost a third. Port Commissioner Michael Zucchet.

SOT: 20261013_ksuzuki_portupdate_1032 / 00:44:20:09

AUDIO: 20261013_portupdate_commissioners mcas update audio / 46:19

CG: Michael Zucchet, Port Commissioner

We're making a lot of progress both in the at-birth stuff with Shore Power and on arrival with with the speeds, um the tugs, everything else. So, we're going to continue all that. And then the one area that uh needs help is the heavy-duty truck transition.

Zucchet was talking about efforts to convince trucking companies to switch over to electric rigs. They've made little progress as the Trump administration has blocked efforts to support electric vehicles.

Still, environmental justice advocates say they’re cautiously optimistic. Jasmin Vargas is with the Environmental Health Coalition.

SOT: 20261013_ksuzuki_portupdate_1033 / 2:28

CG: Jasmin Vargas, Environmental Health Coalition

Even in this current, you know, political climate we don't see the port letting up on these very ambitious and important goals and ultimately I'm excited to see the pollution reductions in our communities that uh that this promises.

The Port is set to revisit the plan early next year.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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THIS WEEK MARKS THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BLACK PANTHER PARTY.

HUEY P. NEWTON AND BOBBY SEALE FOUNDED THE ORGANIZATION IN OAKLAND.

THEY MONITORED POLICE WHILE ARMED…PROVIDED FREE BREAKFAST FOR CHILDREN…AND ADVOCATED FOR DECENT HOUSING, EDUCATION AND AN END TO POLICE BRUTALITY.

A CHAPTER FORMED IN SAN DIEGO IN 19-67. HENRY WALLACE WAS ONE OF THE ORIGINAL MEMBERS. HE SAYS BLACK SAN DIEGANS STRUGGLED TO GET WELL-PAYING JOBS AND FACED DISCRIMINATION.

60TH 1A 0:11

We couldn’t move from one area to the other without police harassment. They talk about driving while Black. It was walking while Black, sitting while Black, talking while Black.

THEIR WORK CONTINUES TODAY.

YUSEF MILLER IS AN ORGANIZER WITH THE SAN DIEGO BLACK PANTHER PARTY. HE SAYS THEY WORK WITH FAMILIES OF PEOPLE WHO ARE INCARCERATED.

60TH 1B 0:13

To know that the Panthers are still doing that work is very important to the community. I can’t tell you how many Black mothers have cried on our chairman’s shoulder, talking about, thank you for what you’ve done for my son or daughter in the situation that they’re in where nobody else would help them.

THE PARTY ALSO DISTRIBUTES FOOD, HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES.

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SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS ARE PRESSING THE CHULA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT OVER REPORTS OF EXTREME HEAT ON SCHOOL BUSES. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS THEY WANT ANSWERS BEFORE TEMPERATURES RISE.

BUSHEAT 1 trt: 1:18

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VOICE OF SARAH RAMOS/BUS DRIVER

Tuesday morning the bus I was driving reached 92.5 degrees…This was before 9 a.m.

That’s school bus driver Sarah Ramos. She’s speaking at a September 9th board meeting about temperatures inside a bus she was driving during last month’s heatwave.

SOT: This is an actual picture from inside of a school bus. That’s 108 degrees.

Delia Dominguez Cervantes is a school board member. She says one month later they're still waiting for a response from the district.

DELIA DOMINGUEZ CERVANTES

I am not asking for the impossible. I am asking that we explore our options.

Keren Ramirez Dominguez is also a school board member. She says she’s particularly concerned about students with special needs.

KEREN RAMIREZ DOMINGUEZ

A lot of them are non-verbal. A lot of them are, you know, in wheelchairs..having them inside of a bus that's more than 100 degrees…can be really damaging to them.

The district tells KPBS it is providing air-conditioned buses for medically fragile students. And making water available as well as cooling areas for bus drivers.

With Temperaturesexpected to hit the upper 80’s to mid 90’s starting Thursday, school board members are questioning whether those measures are enough.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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ANALYSTS SAY THE NAVY NEEDS UP TO A QUARTER-MILLION SHIPYARD AND MARITIME WORKERS OVER THE NEXT DECADE.

ONE SAN DIEGO NON-PROFIT IS HELPING FILL THE SHORTAGE WITH A UNIQUE TALENT POOL — PEOPLE RECENTLY INCARCERATED.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THESE JOBS CAN CHANGE LIVES.

RISEUP (X:XX) SOQ

Nat pop from workshop

A 12,000 square-foot workshop on the southeast side of San Diego houses 20 precision metal tooling machines – each the size of a small car. People who were in prison not long ago are cutting metal components to within an eighth the width of a human hair.

10;26;44;03 - 10;26;48;12

Anthony Watson, Rise Up student

I did 27 years. Been out a year and a month now.

Anthony Watson operates one of the machines.

He’s spent the last eight months at Rise Up Industries learning to be a machinist.

It’s a new start for the 57-year-old.

10;33;55;13 - 10;34;09;23Anthony Watson, Rise Up student

I grew up in Oceanside. Unfortunately, misturns — I was involved in in gang activities, which led me to prison, and I was blessed to find a home here and rise up in this big break.

For ten years, Rise Up Industries has run a reentry program for formerly incarcerated people

Rise Up trains its students on the latest precision manufacturing machinery. They learn to operate the automated equipment and can learn advanced skills like how to program them.

Rise Up’s program runs 18 months, which means Watson’s about halfway through.

10;29;01;26 - 10;29;19;29

Anthony Watson, Rise Up student

It's more of a job where you use your your your your your head, you know, so it's not work as if I'm going to be using the sledge hammer or none of that. Just have to be really aware of what you're doing. Focus on what you're doing. And for my age, this fits right into what I would like to do.

Today, he’s making parts for a client that makes sink faucets.

(Use this bite as nat pop, fade out around when he says “lever piece” 10;28;11;09 - 10;28;32;22

Anthony Watson, Rise Up student

We're making these brass lever pieces that goes on the faucet. And so with this we have to put in into the machine the diameter, the length to be able to come out with this actual, this actual, lever piece. And so I have to know how to punch the numbers in.

10;28;33;00 - 10;28;45;02

Speaker 3

Also have to when the machine stop, push stop on there, bring the the product out and reload it. So I'm pretty good at that now. Still got a lot to learn though.

*Machine Nat pop*

Last year RiseUp joined the Navy Talent Pipeline Program, which invests in training the next generation of skilled laborers.

A report this year by consulting firm McKinsey says military and commercial shipyards will need up to a quarter-million new employees over the next decade.

Jonathan Yackley is the executive director of Rise Up Industries. He says the cause of the shortfall is simple.

10;54;29;20 - 10;54;42;27

Jonathan Yackley, Rise Up Industries

we stop training machinists a generation ago. So, so many of these jobs -— their lead machinists, their best people — they're 60, 70, 80. They're getting ready to retire, and they need new talent to come in.

Analysts have predicted shortages in the shipbuilding and other defense manufacturing labor pool for years.

The Navy’s investment is part of its effort to address the labor shortage. It allowed Rise Up to expand. Yackley says they’re making parts already for defense contractors and other manufacturers.

10;57;16;20 - 10;57;37;10

it can be anything from, hey, here's the landing pad for a drone. It could be here's a part that will go on a ship. It could be any number of things. But the point is that there's all of this need for these manufacturing jobs that these companies come and they contract for the Navy.

And that’s not all they’re learning.

Rise Up also helps its students find housing. They learn financial literacy and other skills.

Oh, and they’re also paid full-time wages while they’re in the program.

Yackley says they’re working to change the stigma people can carry with them after prison..

He used to have to go to companies and persuade them to hire out of the program. Now he says they’re coming to him.

10;59;58;28 - 11;00;15;13

Unfortunately, we live in a world where you've got to perform before you belong, and we're trying to flip that script here, where we let you belong first, and then we teach you how to perform, and then you perform well, and then you can prove it to the world.

So that is changing the stigma a little bit.

Watson says the program is like a big family.

10;30;05;08 - 10;30;18;21

You know, it's just it's awesome. We have really, really book club. We do a we also just recently went to a Padre together as a cohort. So this has just been lovely for me.

Now, he’s looking forward to a career and the stability a good job offers.

10;33;15;11 - 10;33;34;02

I would love to start a nonprofit organization, to help at risk youth later on down the line. Also, I'm looking forward to being able to to put down payment on a house. You know, that's one of my long term goals. And I do want to have my own house but give back,

The Pentagon’s efforts to address the industrial labor shortfall is showing results. Its latest report says more than 21 thousand people have been hired by companies across the country over the past five years.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. For your next listen, check out the KPBS Midday Edition podcast this afternoon for their weekly arts and culture show. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

