Elizabeth "Ely" Rosales Aguilar has built Raíz Chocolate from her San Diego home kitchen, turning a childhood love of chocolate into a small but thriving business. She carefully sources Mexican cacao and crafts silky bars and rich drinking chocolates, like champurrado, using recipes passed down for generations. Her work is precise and deliberate, highlighting skill, patience and artistry while remaining deeply rooted in tradition.

From bean sourcing to finished bars, Ely keeps her process transparent and small-scale, with an emphasis on preserving natural flavors — a sharp contrast to mainstream chocolate production. The name Raíz, which means "source" or “root” in Spanish, reflects that commitment to honoring cacao’s origins and the heritage behind each recipe.

" [In Mexico's cacao farms] it's kind of like you want to pass on the knowledge to your family members of how to grow this plant. Why is this plant important? It starts from there, like farmers that grow the cacao love the cacao because of what is attached to their family history," Ely said. " I wanted to be involved in, somehow, with the cacao world in my country. Even though I'm very close to the border, I do get homesick."

California's home kitchen and cottage food laws allowed her to turn that passion into a legitimate career, offering an alternative to mass-produced chocolate. Her story blends resilience, entrepreneurship and cultural heritage, showing how craft, intention and tradition can transform a home kitchen into a business that delivers exceptional flavor while preserving the legacy of Mexican chocolate-making.

Guests:



Elizabeth "Ely" Rosales Aguilar, Raíz Chocolate founder

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A selection of Raíz Chocolate products are shown: (L-R) the Almendra Blanca bar, Champurrado and drinking chocolate.

Sources:



Listen • 30:08 The Finest, Episode 28 'Made in a Home Kitchen': Raíz Chocolate turns Mexican tradition into a microenterprise

