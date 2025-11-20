Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team

Michael Wayne

CMS Project Manager

As CMS project manager, Michael Wayne is responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of KPBS' digital technologies, focusing on the website's content management system. Prior to joining KPBS, Michael spent 11 years as the IT Engineer at the San Diego Reader. While there, he was responsible for systems and network infrastructure, software development, and automating content flow for web and print. A San Diego native, Michael currently resides in Golden Hill. When he's not working, he enjoys visiting unusual museums around the world.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. La Escala Planetaria, parte 3: Ita y la búsqueda del santo grial
LATEST IN EVENTS
2026 San Diego Tết Festival
  1. 2026 San Diego Tết Festival
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Nickel Land
  1. Lithium Rising: The Race for Critical Minerals
Most Popular
  1. The Justice Department is not acting like it used to, criminal defense lawyers note
  2. San Diego County expects 'final round' of showers, intense winds
  3. San Diego to get more rain through Thursday
  4. Scripps Research scientists redesign fentanyl in search of safer pain relief
  5. San Diego prepares to lower speed limits on more than 20% of roadway network