As CMS project manager, Michael Wayne is responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of KPBS' digital technologies, focusing on the website's content management system. Prior to joining KPBS, Michael spent 11 years as the IT Engineer at the San Diego Reader. While there, he was responsible for systems and network infrastructure, software development, and automating content flow for web and print. A San Diego native, Michael currently resides in Golden Hill. When he's not working, he enjoys visiting unusual museums around the world.