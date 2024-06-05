Nice to meet you!
KPBS serves San Diegans like you with locally and nationally-produced news, entertainment, educational, and lifestyle programming for all ages, as well as events and resources that help you build a strong and vibrant community. KPBS members provide the single largest source of our funding. By becoming a member, you provide the essential support that makes everything we do possible. Will you become a member today?
Exclusive KPBS Membership Benefits
Your contribution, no matter the amount, ensures that the stories, news, and entertainment that matter continue to thrive in San Diego. As a KPBS member, you not only get the satisfaction of knowing that you make KPBS' service possible, but you also receive a variety of exclusive perks.
KPBS Member
In addition to the benefits provided to the whole community, KPBS members enjoy:
- KPBS Connections newsletter: Your essential guide to programming and all things new at KPBS, available in both print and email editions. (Bi-monthly; sent to active members at any donation amount.)
- Access to KPBS Passport: Unlock extended, on-demand access to your favorite public TV programs and new ones to discover(available for $10/month or $120/year or more). Learn More.
- Show your support with a KPBS license plate frame by request, proudly displaying your dedication to public broadcasting.
Learn More About KPBS
While you are here, poke around a bit and learn something new.
- Check out the latest local news stories and see what is happening in our region. Local News
- Looking for something to do this weekend? Our events calendar can help. From live theater to concerts, book signings to street festivals, you’re sure to find an event for you. Events Calendar
- KPBS FM is San Diego’s NPR station. Want to listen? Stream directly from here and click the play button at the top of the page. Radio Stream