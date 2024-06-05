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Nice to meet you!

KPBS serves San Diegans like you with locally and nationally-produced news, entertainment, educational, and lifestyle programming for all ages, as well as events and resources that help you build a strong and vibrant community. KPBS members provide the single largest source of our funding. By becoming a member, you provide the essential support that makes everything we do possible. Will you become a member today?

Become a Member

KPBS Door 2 Door Family Graphic

Meet our Door2Door team

Our team is out in the community, sparking meaningful conversations about the importance of public media and getting to know you. Here are the friendly faces of the folks you might get to meet when KPBS comes to your neighborhood.

 Exclusive KPBS Membership Benefits

Your contribution, no matter the amount, ensures that the stories, news, and entertainment that matter continue to thrive in San Diego. As a KPBS member, you not only get the satisfaction of knowing that you make KPBS' service possible, but you also receive a variety of exclusive perks.

KPBS Member

$10-$49 monthly
$120-$599 yearly

In addition to the benefits provided to the whole community, KPBS members enjoy:

  • KPBS Connections newsletter: Your essential guide to programming and all things new at KPBS, available in both print and email editions. (Bi-monthly; sent to active members at any donation amount.)
  • Access to KPBS Passport: Unlock extended, on-demand access to your favorite public TV programs and new ones to discover(available for $10/month or $120/year or more). Learn More.
  • Show your support with a KPBS license plate frame by request, proudly displaying your dedication to public broadcasting.
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Learn More About KPBS

While you are here, poke around a bit and learn something new.

  • Check out the latest local news stories and see what is happening in our region. Local News
  • Looking for something to do this weekend? Our events calendar can help. From live theater to concerts, book signings to street festivals, you’re sure to find an event for you. Events Calendar
  • KPBS FM is San Diego’s NPR station. Want to listen? Stream directly from here and click the play button at the top of the page. Radio Stream

    News Delivered to Your Inbox

    Want to stay up-to-date on stories and events? Sign up for our newsletters.

    KPBS Headlines
    Need something to read with your morning cup of joe? Get the day's top news—ranging from local to international—straight to your inbox each weekday morning.
    The Catch-Up
    Every Wednesday afternoon, KPBS Web Producer Lara McCaffrey will drop into your inbox for a midweek check-in with a hand-picked selection of news stories you should know about.
    KPBS' Most Popular
    On Fridays, we'll send you a roundup of the top 5 most-read stories of the week, along with some additional stories you may have missed and a podcast recommendation.
    KPBS/Arts
    Your curated weekly guide to the local arts, culture and events in San Diego, from Arts Calendar Editor Julia Dixon Evans, delivered to your inbox every Thursday afternoon
    KPBS Streaming Picks
    Every Monday we’ll send you a curated list of recommendations for home entertainment: shows and videos on the PBS Video app, and a monthly list of movie recommendations from “Cinema Junkie” host Beth Accommando.
    TV Highlights
    Every weekday afternoon, we’ll send you our top TV picks so you can hear about upcoming programs and never miss your favorite shows.