Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Old Hickory Chair Company Rocker, ca. 1910

On this episode, find out if grandma lied about the family goods that include a 1900 Mark Twain letter, a ruby and diamond bracelet and a Babe Ruth & Honus Wagner signed baseball. Does the story of the show-topping $85,000 find really hold up?

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Stephen C. Massey (right) appraises a Passport & Windsor chair, ca. 1815, in Las Vegas, Nev. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Did Grandma Lie?” premieres Monday, March 27 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Leila Dunbar (right) appraises a Babe Ruth & Honus Wagner signed ball, ca. 1933, in Charleston, W. Va. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Did Grandma Lie?” airs Monday, March 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS

