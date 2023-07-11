Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Based on the plushest of red carpets that President Biden rolled out for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his White House visit in June, one might think the two were the closest of allies. But one would be mistaken. Barkha Dutt, Delhi-based broadcast journalist and Washington Post columnist joins Ian Bremmer on this episode.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Whose Side is India On?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television